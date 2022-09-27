ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas

Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
People

Clay Matthews Says He Gives Aaron Rodgers Advice on Retiring: 'It's Not So Bad on the Other Side'

The former Green Bay Packers linebacker chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about his decision to retire, and his texts with Aaron Rodgers about his future in the NFL Clay Matthews is tackling his transition to retirement. After spending nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Los Angeles Rams, the former NFL linebacker opened up to PEOPLE about his decision to hang up his cleats for good. "It's been three years since I've played a game," Matthews, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think it's fair to say...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Kevin Durant
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens

The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday

Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

NFL Survivor League Week 4: Consider Aaron Rodgers, Packers Vs. Patriots

Well, it’s pretty clear the NFL is not taking any prisoners to start the 2022-23 campaign, and survivor league players surely have felt the impacts. After a wild two-week stretch that undoubtedly slashed the field, Week 3 featured eight wins by underdogs. The stunning loss by the Kansas City Chiefs probably was felt the most by survivor leaguers with the previously winless Indianapolis Colts knocking out a number of players. And even with an injury-plagued Justin Herbert, it’s fair to think not many saw the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. Those two results likely caused the majority of Week 3 knockouts, as was the case in the Circa Sports Survivor Football Content.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Packers#Mvp
People

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD

Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Week 4 QB Breakdown: Derek Carr vs. Russell Wilson

Coming into Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking right down the barrel at the possibility of an 0-4 record. The team that stands in the way of their first win will be the Denver Broncos. Denver, in a way, has also been disappointing. Their offense has been disheartening as a whole, but at the end of the day, they still sport a winning record at 2-1. The two quarterbacks at the helm of these disappointing offenses? Derek Carr and Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday

Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News

Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's...
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'

Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset

Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy