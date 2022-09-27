Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Clay Matthews Says He Gives Aaron Rodgers Advice on Retiring: 'It's Not So Bad on the Other Side'
The former Green Bay Packers linebacker chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about his decision to retire, and his texts with Aaron Rodgers about his future in the NFL Clay Matthews is tackling his transition to retirement. After spending nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Los Angeles Rams, the former NFL linebacker opened up to PEOPLE about his decision to hang up his cleats for good. "It's been three years since I've played a game," Matthews, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think it's fair to say...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
CBS Sports
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver says Bill Belichick is 'on the hot seat' after Patriots' 1-2 start
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season, and now they will be without quarterback Mac Jones, possibly for multiple games, due to an ankle injury. It has been a rough start in New England, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall says Bill Belichick's seat is heating up.
NFL Survivor League Week 4: Consider Aaron Rodgers, Packers Vs. Patriots
Well, it’s pretty clear the NFL is not taking any prisoners to start the 2022-23 campaign, and survivor league players surely have felt the impacts. After a wild two-week stretch that undoubtedly slashed the field, Week 3 featured eight wins by underdogs. The stunning loss by the Kansas City Chiefs probably was felt the most by survivor leaguers with the previously winless Indianapolis Colts knocking out a number of players. And even with an injury-plagued Justin Herbert, it’s fair to think not many saw the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. Those two results likely caused the majority of Week 3 knockouts, as was the case in the Circa Sports Survivor Football Content.
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
FOX Sports
Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 4 QB Breakdown: Derek Carr vs. Russell Wilson
Coming into Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking right down the barrel at the possibility of an 0-4 record. The team that stands in the way of their first win will be the Denver Broncos. Denver, in a way, has also been disappointing. Their offense has been disheartening as a whole, but at the end of the day, they still sport a winning record at 2-1. The two quarterbacks at the helm of these disappointing offenses? Derek Carr and Russell Wilson.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday
Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News
Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's...
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'
Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
