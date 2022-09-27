Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Illinois a top state for fishing, site says. Here's why, and where you should cast a line
BELLEVILLE — Anglers may find their favorite destination in Illinois, according to a recent listing that ranked the state as one of the best spots for fishing in the nation. Lawn Love released its 2022's Best and Worst States for Fishing Sept. 21, and Illinois secured a 12th place ranking due to affordability, number of catfish fishing clubs and other reasons.
voiceofalexandria.com
Ahead of razor thin elections, are Democrats overlooking rural Wisconsin?
The farm of Paul Buhr, a Democrat who lost an Assembly election in 2018. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) In 2012, Barack Obama carried 35 counties on his way to winning Wisconsin with nearly 53% of the vote against Mitt Romney. In 2020, Joe Biden carried 14 counties on his way to winning the state with 49.6% of the vote against former President Donald Trump.
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican state senator blasts Gov. Evers over unsecure elections
(The Center Square) – As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, one out-going Republican state senator is accusing Gov. Tony Evers of making elections less secure. Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said in the Republican’s weekly radio address this week that the governor vetoed a slew of proposed laws that would have closed loopholes in Wisconsin’s election laws, and made the state’s electoral process more secure.
voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
Comments / 0