Fresh off its U.S. debut in Los Angeles last week, Singapore-based Ramen King Keisuke has announced three locations set to open around San Diego. Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda opened his first ramen restaurant Kuro Miso Ramen in 2005 and has since opened nearly two dozen restaurants around Singapore & Japan. In 2011, Chef Keisuke won the title of Ramen Champion at the Tokyo Ramen Championships, an annual gathering of more than 30,000 ramen chefs in Japan. The first U.S. location of his namesake Ramen King Keisuke opened in Los Angeles' Monterey Park just last weekend, with a second branch launching soon within LA's Century City mall and 13 additional Southern California locations in the works.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO