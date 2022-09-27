Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria KingsDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On VacationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Diego, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Related
San Marcos quarterback Kreet Makihele voted top breakout performer in San Diego Section football
Last week, we asked you who you think has been the top breakout performer in San Diego Section football through the first half of the 2022 season. And you, the fans, have spoken. With over 12,000 votes, San Marcos freshman quarterback Kreet Makihele has been voted the top breakout performer ...
NBC San Diego
Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com
According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
ranchosantafereview.com
Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala to benefit SOF Support Foundation
The annual Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala, which last year raised more than $1.6 million for the SOF (Special Operations Forces) Support Foundation, is returning to the famed Del Mar Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 1. Featuring a star-studded attendee list highlighted by Grammy and Academy of...
NBC San Diego
How Likely is a Storm Like Hurricane Ian in San Diego?
Hurricane Ian has been called a “500-year flooding event” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing devastating winds and flooding along with it. After being downgraded to a tropical storm, it strengthened back into a hurricane on Thursday with movement toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sandiegoville.com
Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish Delicatessen Coming Soon To San Diego's North County
Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish delicatessen is gearing up to open later this month in San Diego's North County. From Local Tap House & Kitchen and Saucey Mouths Pizza pop-up owner Gabe Hogan and RnD Executive Chef Daniel Elliot Pundik, Ryes & Grind is an incoming Jewish deli that will offer a menu of classic sandwiches made on house-made bread and filled with classics like pastrami, brisket, and corned beef. There will also be Jewish deli favorites like Matzah ball soup, latkes, a bagel & lox platter, pastries, Chocolate Babka French Toast and breakfast sandwiches, as well as many other traditional lunch and breakfast offerings. There will also be a full bar, an organic juice counter, a La Marzocco Mod coffee cafe and craft cocktails including coffee & juice varieties.
Tropical Storm Ian impacts felt at home in San Diego
Florida may be thousands of miles away, but the impact of Tropical Storm Ian is being felt here at home.
High School Football Week 6 Preview
On this week’s podcast, Braden Surprenant and Chris Smith (Top Dawg) are joined by California State Championship Head Coach Charles James. All three pick games for this week and even get into who was the best player to ever come out of San Diego.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maui Native Launches Niuhi Brewing and Ono Kine Grindz in San Diego
New Brewery Collaborates with Local Sake Maker at Former Latchkey Brewing Site
chulavistatoday.com
Road Runner Sports opens first southbay location in Otay Ranch Town Center
Roadrunner members no longer have to go to northern San Diego for apparel. The fitness store is set to open its newest location here in the southbay on October 7, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. The weekend-long event is kicking off at 4 p.m. with an...
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kusi.com
San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
travellemming.com
15 Best San Diego Beach Towns for 2022 (By a Local)
San Diego’s beach towns are truly world-class. The beaches alone are renowned for their natural beauty and variety, qualities that led to the formation of equally eclectic and lovely towns that have sprung up around them. I’m a San Diego local, and I’m here to spill the beans on...
NBC San Diego
Tijuana Housing Market Helping San Diegans Achieve Dreams of Home Ownership
Opening the door to a new life as homeowners didn't come easy for Stacy Garcia and Manny Flores. The married couple’s path to the American dream of homeownership took a detour in Tijuana, Mexico. "We had to do it. It was our only option if we wanted to buy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sandiegoville.com
Singapore's Award-Winning Ramen King Keisuke Opening Several San Diego Locations
Fresh off its U.S. debut in Los Angeles last week, Singapore-based Ramen King Keisuke has announced three locations set to open around San Diego. Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda opened his first ramen restaurant Kuro Miso Ramen in 2005 and has since opened nearly two dozen restaurants around Singapore & Japan. In 2011, Chef Keisuke won the title of Ramen Champion at the Tokyo Ramen Championships, an annual gathering of more than 30,000 ramen chefs in Japan. The first U.S. location of his namesake Ramen King Keisuke opened in Los Angeles' Monterey Park just last weekend, with a second branch launching soon within LA's Century City mall and 13 additional Southern California locations in the works.
San Diego drivers tired of the excuses for high gas prices
SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom ordered state officials to lift restrictions on producing cheaper winter blends of gasoline to provide relief. But the summer blend gas isn't the only reason why gas prices are so high right now. Drivers say they’re tired of the ridiculous prices that have...
ranchosantafereview.com
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • The 41st annual Sanford Burnham Prebys Symposium, “Organelle Biology in Health and Disease,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel, 10950 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event will showcase scientists who made important contributions to the study of cellular organelle structure and function. $50 and up. sbpdiscovery.org.
SeaWorld to launch West Coast’s fastest, longest straddle coaster
Hopping on a snowmobile is about to become a lot easier for San Diegans.
Comments / 0