San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com

According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

How Likely is a Storm Like Hurricane Ian in San Diego?

Hurricane Ian has been called a “500-year flooding event” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing devastating winds and flooding along with it. After being downgraded to a tropical storm, it strengthened back into a hurricane on Thursday with movement toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
Maine State
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
sandiegoville.com

Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish Delicatessen Coming Soon To San Diego's North County

Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish delicatessen is gearing up to open later this month in San Diego's North County. From Local Tap House & Kitchen and Saucey Mouths Pizza pop-up owner Gabe Hogan and RnD Executive Chef Daniel Elliot Pundik, Ryes & Grind is an incoming Jewish deli that will offer a menu of classic sandwiches made on house-made bread and filled with classics like pastrami, brisket, and corned beef. There will also be Jewish deli favorites like Matzah ball soup, latkes, a bagel & lox platter, pastries, Chocolate Babka French Toast and breakfast sandwiches, as well as many other traditional lunch and breakfast offerings. There will also be a full bar, an organic juice counter, a La Marzocco Mod coffee cafe and craft cocktails including coffee & juice varieties.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

High School Football Week 6 Preview

On this week’s podcast, Braden Surprenant and Chris Smith (Top Dawg) are joined by California State Championship Head Coach Charles James. All three pick games for this week and even get into who was the best player to ever come out of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Chris Drake
#Golf Course#Golf Cart#Golf Ball#Cif#The Cif State Regionals
kusi.com

San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellemming.com

15 Best San Diego Beach Towns for 2022 (By a Local)

San Diego’s beach towns are truly world-class. The beaches alone are renowned for their natural beauty and variety, qualities that led to the formation of equally eclectic and lovely towns that have sprung up around them. I’m a San Diego local, and I’m here to spill the beans on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Singapore's Award-Winning Ramen King Keisuke Opening Several San Diego Locations

Fresh off its U.S. debut in Los Angeles last week, Singapore-based Ramen King Keisuke has announced three locations set to open around San Diego. Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda opened his first ramen restaurant Kuro Miso Ramen in 2005 and has since opened nearly two dozen restaurants around Singapore & Japan. In 2011, Chef Keisuke won the title of Ramen Champion at the Tokyo Ramen Championships, an annual gathering of more than 30,000 ramen chefs in Japan. The first U.S. location of his namesake Ramen King Keisuke opened in Los Angeles' Monterey Park just last weekend, with a second branch launching soon within LA's Century City mall and 13 additional Southern California locations in the works.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • The 41st annual Sanford Burnham Prebys Symposium, “Organelle Biology in Health and Disease,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel, 10950 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event will showcase scientists who made important contributions to the study of cellular organelle structure and function. $50 and up. sbpdiscovery.org.
SAN DIEGO, CA

