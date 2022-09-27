The Kentucky Wildcats made the trip down to Oxford, and left with a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, 22-19. The first half for the Cats was one to forget. In what was easiest the worst this squad has looked all season, it was the return of Chris Rodriguez and the play-calling of Rich Scangarello that led the way. Mix in the special teams mistakes, and UK put themselves in a hole from the beginning. Luckily though this team mimics their head coach, and were up for a fist fight scoring a late touchdown to make the score only a one possession game at 19-12.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO