saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Ole Miss
No. 7 Kentucky has a big game on Saturday, facing No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford. While the Rebels are breaking out a special helmet to go with their powder blue jerseys and white pants, the Wildcats are keeping it simple. Mark Stoops’ squad will sport white-on-white-on-white for the top-15 road clash.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Week 5 college football preview, predictionHow to watchWhat: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
aseaofblue.com
Saturday Headlines: Beat Ole Miss Edition
Good morning, Big Blue Nation! What a beautiful day to watch some college football! The Kentucky Wildcats are road underdogs as they are in Oxford, Mississippi ready to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Chris Rodriguez is set to make his season debut and hopefully spark a woeful Kentucky rushing...
aseaofblue.com
Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 5
It will be an early wake-up call for Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday with an 11:00 am CT kickoff against Ole Miss as a pair of ranked, undefeated teams, will collide in Oxford. In addition to the early start time, the Wildcats will be in unfamiliar...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky falls in Oxford: 4 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats made the trip down to Oxford, and left with a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, 22-19. The first half for the Cats was one to forget. In what was easiest the worst this squad has looked all season, it was the return of Chris Rodriguez and the play-calling of Rich Scangarello that led the way. Mix in the special teams mistakes, and UK put themselves in a hole from the beginning. Luckily though this team mimics their head coach, and were up for a fist fight scoring a late touchdown to make the score only a one possession game at 19-12.
Kentucky No. 4 in CBS Sports Top 25 And 1
As practice gets underway this week, Kentucky is in the top five of Version 18.0 of the CBS Sports Top And 1. Gary Parrish has the Wildcats at No. 4 behind only Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Houston. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE...
saturdaydownsouth.com
O'Gara: Chris Rodriguez is back, and it's painfully obvious why Kentucky needs him to reach new heights
When Chris Rodriguez returns from his 4-game suspension Saturday at Ole Miss, he might as well come out rocking No. 45. He won’t — he prefers No. 24 — but if you watched Kentucky in the first part of 2022, you can see exactly why one could liken the All-SEC running back’s return to Michael Jordan’s post-baseball return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky talks Wildcats vs. Rebels
The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats are getting set for what should be their toughest challenge to date, as they’ll head to Oxford this weekend for a date with No. 14 Ole Miss. With the big game on deck, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow just released a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky, where the guys discussed:
aseaofblue.com
Bluegrass Banter: Cats head to Oxford; Drew Franklin and Brad Logan join the show
Be sure to check out the latest episode of Bluegrass Banter!. This week Dylan and I are joined by Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, and Brad Logan of ‘Inside the Rebels’ the 247 Sports site for Ole Miss. We talk through the game coming up on Saturday...

