Read full article on original website
Related
oaklandside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that closed in September
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont football won’t play homecoming game
Piedmont High School’s football team will not host its homecoming game on September 30 against De Anza. The decision was made on September 27 after injuries left just 13 players at practice the day before. “It sucks,” sophomore quarterback Markos Lagios said. “I’m just looking forward to it every...
An SF high school forfeited a football game in the East Bay. Then the sniping began.
School district officials speculated there's more to Galileo's forfeit than the program is letting on.
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
3.4 magnitude quake shakes along Alameda-Santa Clara County line
LIVERMORE -- A small earthquake shook the southeastern tip of Alameda County Wednesday morning.The 3.4 magnitude quake hit at 10:02 a.m. about 15 miles south-southeast of Livermore and 14 miles northeast of San Jose's Alum Rock area.There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
San Jose middle school teacher arrested for inappropriate communications with student
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A teacher at a middle school in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications via social media with a student, police said Thursday. Trae Devonte Owens, 29, a teacher at Herbert Hoover Middle School, is accused of communications over three weeks with a female student […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 gunmen at large after Oakland school mass shooting
The Oakland police chief and mayor held a news conference Thursday morning to release more details about what happened when two students and four adults were shot at school and the gunmen slipped away.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area
For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity near Oakland schools
There is a large police presence at a cluster of schools in East Oakland. Students and staff appear to be leaving the buildings on the campus on Fontaine Street. Several different institutions appear to have facilities on this block. It's unclear how many of the schools are involved. SkyFOX is...
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
bayareaparent.com
Family Activities in the Bay Area Oct. 2022
If you are looking for fun harvest season activities, our calendar is your go-to guide. For even more events, check out our online calendar where there's something to do every day of the month. As always, be sure to double-check for cancellations and other changes before heading out. Oct. 2.
Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
Bicyclist Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated a truck drifted into the northbound lane and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill police say avoid area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway at Sun Valley Mall
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill Police Department sent an alert for the public to avoid the area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway grocery store Tuesday evening. The alert was sent just before 7 p.m. A stringer (freelance) photographer said the two stores have been evacuated. Police have not confirmed those details.
Eater
The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not
In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
NBC Los Angeles
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
Comments / 0