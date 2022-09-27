ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

oaklandside.org

All the East Bay restaurants that closed in September

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont football won’t play homecoming game

Piedmont High School’s football team will not host its homecoming game on September 30 against De Anza. The decision was made on September 27 after injuries left just 13 players at practice the day before. “It sucks,” sophomore quarterback Markos Lagios said. “I’m just looking forward to it every...
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area

For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
KTVU FOX 2

Police activity near Oakland schools

There is a large police presence at a cluster of schools in East Oakland. Students and staff appear to be leaving the buildings on the campus on Fontaine Street. Several different institutions appear to have facilities on this block. It's unclear how many of the schools are involved. SkyFOX is...
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
bayareaparent.com

Family Activities in the Bay Area Oct. 2022

If you are looking for fun harvest season activities, our calendar is your go-to guide. For even more events, check out our online calendar where there's something to do every day of the month. As always, be sure to double-check for cancellations and other changes before heading out. Oct. 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Eater

The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not

In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA

Community Policy