ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

City offers schools and nonprofits exchange for helping beautify El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City invites community to volunteer to remove overgrown weeds in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting the community to participate in the events the city is hosting to remove overgrown weeds. Groups such as schools and nonprofits are invited to attend. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Benito, TX
Local
Texas Government
Socorro, TX
Government
Socorro, TX
Education
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Socorro, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KFOX 14

'Parents on Patrol' program to begin at Gadsden ISD Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from local parents to help address the lack of school resource officers at its campuses. Gadsden ISD will roll out its parents on patrol program Friday. GISD has struggled to bring school resource officers to all...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of Las Cruces plans to continue growing the downtown area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socorro Isd#The Board Of Trustees#Llp
KFOX 14

UTEP president to deliver 2022 State of the Union address

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson will present the annual State of the University address on Wednesday. She will deliver it at 3:30 p.m. during the 2022 Fall Convocation ceremony. In her address to UTEP faculty, staff and students, as...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso City Manager: Tax incentives for hotel development lessens burden on taxpayers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many of El Paso's downtown hotels have been renovated through tax incentives provided by the city and state. At a time of rising property values, some El Pasoans have questioned the use of incentives for hotel development. But, El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez believes a public/private partnership is needed for the city to grow.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso

UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD holds wellness run/walk at elementary schools to promote fitness

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District held a wellness run and walk on Wednesday morning. The event took place at all elementary schools in the district to promote physical fitness and encourage families to stay active together. Parents and family members joined their elementary students during...
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

City employees pulled from day jobs to assist migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Reports of shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
ANTHONY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy