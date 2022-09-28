Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
El Paso’s 40th postmaster sworn in, will oversee more than 800 employees
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso has a new postmaster. Cindi “CJ” Tabbot was sworn in Friday, Sept. 30 as El Paso’s 40th postmaster. Tabbot oversees delivery and retail operations at 13 stations and branches, along with two detached finance units. The El Paso Post Office team has 843 employees, serving a population of […]
City offers schools and nonprofits exchange for helping beautify El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of […]
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its City
By now, you have heard about the migrants entering in large numbers into El Paso. What you haven’t heard from public officials is not always 100% correct. Sometimes you need to read between the lines or do some research on your own.
KFOX 14
City invites community to volunteer to remove overgrown weeds in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting the community to participate in the events the city is hosting to remove overgrown weeds. Groups such as schools and nonprofits are invited to attend. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s...
KFOX 14
'Parents on Patrol' program to begin at Gadsden ISD Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from local parents to help address the lack of school resource officers at its campuses. Gadsden ISD will roll out its parents on patrol program Friday. GISD has struggled to bring school resource officers to all...
KFOX 14
El Paso County implements new fee for county's parks, recreation facilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The County of El Paso will implement new fees for the county's parks and recreation facilities. The implementation of the new fee will take effect on Oct. 1. The fee schedule was adopted on June 28, 2022, by the El Paso County Commissioners Court....
KFOX 14
Deputy Peter Herrera's family asks Texas Attorney General to oversee El Paso DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The family of an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty requested help from the state out of concern over the El Paso District Attorney’s Office. KFOX14 learned Melissa Herrera, sister of deputy Peter Herrera, wrote the Texas...
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces plans to continue growing the downtown area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
KFOX 14
UTEP president to deliver 2022 State of the Union address
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson will present the annual State of the University address on Wednesday. She will deliver it at 3:30 p.m. during the 2022 Fall Convocation ceremony. In her address to UTEP faculty, staff and students, as...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
KFOX 14
El Paso City Manager: Tax incentives for hotel development lessens burden on taxpayers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many of El Paso's downtown hotels have been renovated through tax incentives provided by the city and state. At a time of rising property values, some El Pasoans have questioned the use of incentives for hotel development. But, El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez believes a public/private partnership is needed for the city to grow.
Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso
UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD holds wellness run/walk at elementary schools to promote fitness
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District held a wellness run and walk on Wednesday morning. The event took place at all elementary schools in the district to promote physical fitness and encourage families to stay active together. Parents and family members joined their elementary students during...
ephstigernews.com
Dr.Rocha takes over as EPHS Principal, to make campus security top priority
Changes to leadership were made across EPISD and El Paso High was no exception as they welcomed a new principal. However, students and staff were already familiar with their new leader, Dr. Sandra Rocha. For the past six years, Dr. Rocha spent time as an assistant principal at EPHS and...
City employees pulled from day jobs to assist migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
KVIA
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
KFOX 14
Controversial billboard in Las Cruces claims city not safe, demands action from city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
KFOX 14
Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Street maintenance crews address weeds over potholes due to staffing shortages
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Overgrown weeds have become an eyesore in parts of El Paso as the city continues to deal with hundreds of vacancies for general service positions. Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer with the City of El Paso, Ellen Smyth said the Environmental Services and...
