Super Bowl Champion John Mobley Receives President's Medal, Inducted into Athletics Hall of Fame. John Mobley, one of the greatest players in Kutztown University football and NCAA Division II history, returned to campus Saturday, Sept. 24, and was presented with the Kutztown University President’s Medal, inducted into the KU Athletics Hall of Fame and was awarded his associate degree at a private ceremony at the President’s House. Mobley racked up numerous accolades during an All-America career as a linebacker with the Golden Bears from 1991-95, before going on to earn All-Pro honors and a pair of Super Bowl titles with the National Football League’s Denver Broncos. The former Golden Bear also took part in Saturday’s pregame coin toss.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO