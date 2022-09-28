Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 30, 2022
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Union School District Parent Academy, in collaboration with the Greenfield Recreation Department and Greenfield Police Department, has planned a Fun Run and Field Day on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Vista Verde Middle School, 1199 Elm Ave., in Greenfield. There will be a 3K run, field games, food, drinks, music and more beginning at 9 a.m.
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
KSBW.com
Rainbow fentanyl increasingly found on Central Coast, no fear its in candy officials say
MONTEREY, Calif. — As fentanyl continues to be prevalent on the Central Coast, police in Monterey said they continue to see a rise in rainbow-colored fentanyl. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported here on the Central Coast in July. On Wednesday, officials said they've seen an increase since July. “Unfortunately,...
kingcityrustler.com
King City Police event serves more than 400 tacos to community
KING CITY — King City Police Chief Keith Boyd helped Tacos La Potranca owner Francisco Chavez in serving free tacos to the community last Tuesday, Sept. 20, during King City Police Department’s Tacos with a Cop event at the King City Skate Park on Bedford Avenue. More than...
KSBW.com
Northbound Highway 101 closed in south Monterey County for deadly head-on crash
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 in south Monterey County is expected to be closed until midnight after a deadly head-on crash, Thursday afternoon. According to Caltrans, Highway 101 is closed in Underwood, between Greenfield and King City. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the exit on 1st Street in King City. Only one lane of southbound Highway 101 is opened, slowing traffic.
San Benito County Fair is back in style
TRES PINOS, Calif, (KION-TV): One more fair takes place on the Central Coast before we head into fall. The San Benito County Fair returns this weekend at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. The fair is on Friday thru Sunday. The ticket prices for all three days goes as followed. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors who The post San Benito County Fair is back in style appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Benchland campers moving back to other outdoor camps in county
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — People living at Paradise Park claim that Benchland campers are migrating back to outdoor sites about a mile from their homes and bringing with them more trash that's being dumped along Highway 9. "I don't have problems with them camping out but they're toting the...
pajaronian.com
Peace & Unity March commemorates those lost to violence
Nearly three decades ago, 9-year-old Jessica Cortez and her brother Jorge, 16, were gunned down by gang members as they walked to a nearby panaderia on Salinas Road for a treat. Nobody has ever been arrested, and while police do not know why the gang members targeted Jorge, they say...
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
Gilroy Dispatch
City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park
The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens. The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select...
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
Guide to Open Farm Tours 2022: Get to know Santa Cruz County growers
Inspired by the Open Studios Art Tour, which kicks off this weekend, the Open Farm Tours show kids — and adults — where foods like cheese and salsa start at locations around the Pajaro Valley.
montereycountyweekly.com
New businesses and apartments in formerly decrepit buildings are bringing life to Oldtown Salinas.
A watershed moment is happening in Salinas’ downtown. With the remodeling of two iconic buildings underway, a transformation that was already in progress is coming to fruition. The Dick Bruhn building, vacant since a 2016 fire, will be 19 apartments on the second and third floors, with commercial space on the first floor. Just down the block on Main Street, the former craft store Beverly’s is being transformed into a second location for Monterey-based Heirloom Pizza, with a concept that includes a live music venue, set to open in 2023. The former Rabobank building will have 50 studio apartments upstairs, and the first floor will become a new, 5,000-square-foot outpost of Alvarado Street Brewery, which on Sept. 26-27 held a job fair in hopes of hiring up to 40 employees.
Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A campus supervisor at a Salinas elementary school is a hero after saving two children from a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. Celia Zaragoza is a campus supervisor at Alisal Community School. A driver in a van was turning from Del Monte Avenue to Williams Road when he sped up in front of The post Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run appeared first on KION546.
City of Watsonville looking to curb pedestrian crashes
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville traffic unit is still looking into what caused a car to crash into a pedestrian this past Thursday. The deadly incident, unfortunately, is all too common in the city. Watsonville ranked fourth in California compared to similar cities for pedestrian injuries and deaths. With a ranking like that, it's no The post City of Watsonville looking to curb pedestrian crashes appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Meet the candidates for Mayor of Hollister
With the Nov. 8 election rapidly approaching, this newspaper is committed to helping the voters of Hollister become as informed as possible about the candidates and issues in local races. In the City of Hollister, voters will elect their mayor and two city council members—in Districts 2 and 3. The...
kion546.com
Shake Family to host the final Sabu’s Safari Event
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): An annual Monterey event is coming to a close on Saturday night. The final Sabu's Safari Event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey. The event was started back in 2008 by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake. The event honors their father Sabu Shake...
Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Coroner's Office told KION that a 69-year-old man died following a crash on Thursday at Frazier Lake Road and Shore Road. Richard Avidano, of Hollister, was going southbound on a motorcycle on Frazier Lake Road. According to the coroner, he was struck by a vehicle turning off the The post Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area appeared first on KION546.
