Vandals create $5,000 in damages at Shafter church: SPD

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department was called to the First Church of Nazarene for a vandalism and burglary investigation. When they arrived, officers said they found damage estimated to be $5,000, according to officials. Police said they were called Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. and found damaged pews, paint on windows, broken windows […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to assaulting BPD officer during protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested two years ago during a protest outside the Bakersfield Police Department has pleaded no contest to all charges in the hope the judge gives her a lesser penalty than what prosecutors recommend. Xandria Beltran-Gomez on Friday entered no-contest pleas to four felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges include […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway missing teen. Derick Gage, 16, is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away. Derick was last seen on Sept. 24, at approximately 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Stine Road, BPD officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 2 suspects wanted for several robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two men wanted for several robberies, according to the police department. The Police department said the robberies happened on June 23 at multiple businesses in Bakersfield. BPD describes the first suspect as 27 to 33 years old, 5’9″ and 280 pounds. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
City
August, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oregon Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly East Bakersfield shooting was found guilty Friday of murder. Court records show Michael Alex Gonzales was convicted of second-degree murder, three firearm-related offenses and resisting arrest. A jury acquitted him of first-degree murder and found him guilty of the lesser charge. Gonzales, 34, is scheduled […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man found guilty in murder on Oregon Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was found guilty by a Kern County jury Friday for his role in the shooting that killed Ruben Vega in Jan. 2021. Michael Gonzales was convicted on second-degree murder charges and faces sentencing on Dec. 1. He was found guilty on three weapons charges and obstructing and resisting a peace officer.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare Police investigate after student brings gun to school

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun onto campus in Tulare. Tulare Police officers say they responded to Alpine Vista School after a school administration learned that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous day to show their friends.  According to police, there […]
TULARE, CA
KGET 17

BPD looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gun point. The department said the robbery occurred on Aug. 17 at the 7-Eleven, located at 1701 Pacheco Road, according to BPD officials. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Man dies after vehicle strikes tree in SW Bakersfield, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (SEPT. 30): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a crash in southwest Bakersfield as 66-year-old Milton Couto of Bakersfield. ----------------- A man was found dead early Thursday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree in southwest Bakersfield, according...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: No gun found after report at Mountain View Jr. High School in Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) An investigation revealed that a student told another student he had a firearm, according to KCSO. That student alerted school personnel who called the Sheriff's Office. No juveniles were found to be in possession of any firearms and no firearms were found...
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Human remains found in Mojave identified as reported missing woman

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the human remains that were found in the desert between Mojave and Rosamond on August 15, 2022. The remains were identified as 27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martin of Rosamond. According to the coroner's report, her cause...
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

3 arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning. The department said officers were called […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after crash south of Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on David Road west of Edison Road early Thursday morning left a man dead and another with injuries, according to the California High Patrol. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol. A preliminary investigation indicated Gerardo Espinoza, 66, of Arvin […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Palmer Moland pleads not guilty to 7 felonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Palmer Moland, a Fairfax School District trustee charged with falsifying election documents and misappropriating public funds, pleaded not guilty Thursday to seven felonies. Moland, 34, is due back in court Oct. 10. According to the district attorney’s office, Moland faces permanent disqualification from holding office if convicted. He was arrested Tuesday. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after vehicle collides with tree

Update: The coroners office has identified the man killed in the crash as Milton Couto, 66, of Bakersfield. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Sept. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

