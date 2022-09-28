ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

L'Observateur

USDA Increases Monthly Maximum for SNAP Households

BATON ROUGE, LA, September 2022 – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment beginning October 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments. Benefits Increasing. Food costs have grown significantly in recent months, impacting every...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Former CEO of health clinic convicted of Medicaid fraud

A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic, a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses — provided that such services were medically necessary — among other requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Holding company granted permission to move Belle of Baton Rouge to land

CQ Holding Company, which acquired Belle of Baton Rouge in May, has been granted permission by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to move the historic property at 103 France St. on the Mississippi River to land. The board approved the request with a unanimous decision during a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 15.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee sheriff warns of ‘warrant’ phone scam caller

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a phone scam. The sheriff’s office says that an unidentified number is calling people and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer says that bringing money to certain locations will help the person avoid jail time. The scammer is using different names of sheriff’s office employees and elected officials to scare people into bringing money to the locations.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say

A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge firefighter heads to Florida to help with recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana group is heading to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force announced that the State Fire Marshal’s Incident Management Team consisting of ten people is going to Fort Myers Beach to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Planned outage happening in Central on Tuesday night

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – If you live near the intersection of Blackwater Rd. and Hooper Rd., The City of Central has an important message for you. Starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Entergy is going to execute a planned outage in that area. Entergy says this is being...
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Friday PM Forecast: sunny, dry days continue

Since September 10, only one day registered a trace of rain at Metro Airport in Baton Rouge. The dry stretch will continue next week. Next 24 Hours: If you have been enjoying the cool nights in the 50s, another one is ahead. Morning low temperatures will be near 53 degrees thanks to clear skies and light, north winds. Saturday will be sunny and seasonable with high temperatures near 82 degrees. Expect a north breeze of 5-10mph.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local doctor offers affordable alternative to traditional health insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Instead of relying on traditional health insurance, the Byja Clinic in Baton Rouge is a direct primary care practice. “It’s old school medicine and cuts out the middle man, and gets back to patient and doctor. Patients pay a monthly fee directly for services,” said Dr. Byron Jasper, who owns the clinic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mail carrier in Central reportedly robbed at gunpoint

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A mail carrier in Central was robbed at gunpoint this week, city leaders say. Local authorities mentioned the incident on The City of Central’s official Facebook page, explaining that it was Monday (September 26) around 7:10 p.m. when a mail carrier was in her vehicle on her designated route along Central Woods Avenue and two armed individuals in an “older model gray Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis” pulled in front of her.
CENTRAL, LA

