RIVALRY WIN: High-scoring Auburn High outruns Opelika
On Dec. 6, 1917, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the very first time. Auburn won 57-0 over Opelika, which was playing in its first game in program history. On Sept. 30, 2022, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the 97th time. Auburn won 51-29 over Opelika, which marked the first time since that initial meeting in which the Tigers scored 50-plus points on the Bulldogs — and tied the all-time series at 47-47-3.
Opelika-Auburn News
Saving the Best for big moments: Trick play helps turn Auburn High's win
Clyde Pittman says he isn’t a fan of catching touchdowns. Auburn High’s senior quarterback is much more familiar with running or throwing them, but the game-changing touchdown on Friday night was the kind he’s less familiar with. Place kicker Will Best, on the other hand, isn’t familiar...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika looking ahead after rivalry loss
Three weeks ago, Opelika had lots to celebrate by downing No. 1 Central-Phenix City. On Friday, the Bulldogs got their second chance at No. 1, though under much different circumstances. In the time since Opelika had toppled the Red Devils at home, they went on the road and narrowly fell...
Opelika-Auburn News
Kyan Maloy, Ean Nation and Tae Martin are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
The East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week is voted on every week by readers. Vote here or below. Maloy finished with two interceptions and two touchdowns in Beauregard’s 38-7 win over Sylacauga on Thursday. Maloy ran back a 40-yard pick-six, and ran back a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Beauregard is undefeated at 6-0.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Huge, huge game’: Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry throwdown
The Opelika Bulldogs head down the road to take on undefeated No. 1 Auburn High on the Tigers home field in a region game that sets the tone for the remainder of the season. Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge and Opelika head coach Erik Speakman echoed each other in starting the importance of this game: The winner will find themself ‘in the driver’s seat’ of Region 2-7A.
#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown’s defense clamps down on Lanett
Reeltown has become a bit accustomed to winning — and winning big. The Rebels entered Thursday night’s contest on a three-game win streak that saw a combined score of 159-22. They’ve already set a school record for most points in a game. But Thursday night was a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Familiar faces: Friends Robby Ashford and Sonny DiChiara cross paths again in starring roles at Auburn
Hoover High School’s 2018 baseball team photo looks as standard as any still in a yearbook. Thirty high-school athletes are adorned in matching white hats and bottoms, with black tops complemented by orange lettering, numbers and trim. They’re sandwiched between five coaches — three to the left and two to the right — as well as a student manager in front of the “BUCS” logo that sits on the turf in front of home plate on Hoover’s ball diamond.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dragons, sushi and jazz! The Auburn University Marching Band unveils a new halftime show vs. LSU
Auburn fans are always on the edge of their seats on game day. But it isn’t always because the football team is in a fierce battle. Fans are also waiting to see what the Auburn University Marching Band is going to do next. This Saturday, the band will debut...
Opelika-Auburn News
Undefeated Beauregard rolls over Sylacauga to remain unbeaten
The Beauregard Hornets are still perfect. After moving the game up due to potential weather threats from Hurricane Ian, Beauregard cruised to a 38-7 victory on Thursday night to continue their roaring start. AJ Harris remained consistent as needed, going 9-for-15 for 243 yards in the air and adding 82...
What Bryan Harsin said on Tiger Talk to preview the LSU game
Bryan Harsin made his last public comments of the week less than 48 hours before Auburn’s second game on the Southeastern Conference schedule on Tiger Talk with hosts Andy Burcham and Brad Law. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is looking to build on last week’s overtime win against Missouri when...
Opelika-Auburn News
LSU watching Jayden Daniels blossom post-QB battle
Auburn and LSU’s decisions on their starting quarterbacks ahead of the season were equally down to the wire. Five days before each team’s season opener, the public found out that TJ Finley would be helming Auburn’s offense and that, well, Brian Kelly had made a decision on who would be quarterbacking his unit, though he declined to name them publicly. Another five days after Kelly’s announcement, Jayden Daniels got the start for LSU against Florida State in New Orleans.
Auburn football: PTI host calls potential Deion Sanders-Nick Saban rivalry ‘juicy’
Paul Finebaum was right when he said the Auburn football head coaching conversation surrounding Bryan Harsin has moved on — everywhere you turn, someone is talking about who is going to be the next coach. You have FOX analyst Joel Klatt thinking Deion Sanders is the man for the...
National football writer doesn't think Auburn would be capable of luring a premiere head football coach
Andy Staples of The Athletic is doubtful about the appeal of coaching at Auburn.
Opelika-Auburn News
Injury updates: Harsin says TJ Finley, Donovan Kaufman and 'everybody' day-to-day
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin provided updates on two usual starters during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, saying that both safety Donovan Kaufman and quarterback TJ Finley are “day-to-day.”. Kaufman didn’t log a snap in last week’s win against Missouri, but before saying his status was day-to-day, Harsin said he...
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: See the new Auburn gymnastics Final Four ring from all angles
The high-flying 2022 Auburn gymnastics team finally has its hardware. Members of the Tigers’ record-breaking team were awarded their Final Four rings this week, commemorating their run to the NCAA national championship final this past spring. Auburn advanced out of the national semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas, and was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Koy Moore, Auburn wide receiver, takes shot at Kayshon Boutte over transfer from LSU
Koy Moore, an Auburn wide receiver who transferred from LSU, shared his thoughts on the LSU wide receivers when he was in Baton Rouge, and how that factored into his decision to transfer. Speaking with “The War Rapport,” Moore explained his decision, but it wasn’t about too many players at...
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
collegeandmagnolia.com
Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin
Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
Opelika-Auburn News
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
