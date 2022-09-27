ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’

In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Reside in St. Louis: The Central West End mansion with secret St. Louis history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 1909 mansion that has been home to some well-known St. Louis families is on sale for $1,850,000. 48 Portland Place was built by Louis LaBeaume, one of the most prolific St. Louis architects of his day. The home has been lived in by some of the most well-known St. Louis families, including members of the Wright, Lemp and Lamberts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
5 On Your Side

Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Landlord#Business Industry#Linus Business#Quiktrip
recordpatriot.com

Glass removed from empty Alton factory

ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building

The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
FESTUS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022

If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East family organizes to help loved ones, other Hurricane Ian victims

WOOD RIVER (KMOV) - It’s just off East St. Louis Avenue in Wood River, Illinois, where you will find Angela Valdes. However, her heart is thousands of miles away. “I was going to fly back because that’s my nature. I want to be there with my family. I want to be in the middle of helping people, but unfortunately, they shut the airports down before I could get back there,” said Valdes.
WOOD RIVER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KMOV

Chemical spill reported in south St. Louis neighborhood

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders were called to a South City neighborhood following a chemical spill Friday. A Hazardous Materials Task Force is assisting the St. Louis City Fire Department after a 55-gallon drum of acetone ruptured near the Sigma-Aldrich building on South 2nd Street just before 12:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Miles' Davis' former East St. Louis home becomes educational nonprofit center

Musical giant Miles Davis’ former residence, which faced demolition at one point, now operates as a nonprofit and an incubator for youthful learning. The House of Miles East St. Louis (“HOME,” that is) stands as a nonprofit tribute to Miles Davis, the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer – whom “The Encyclopedia of Jazz” calls “the most consistently innovative musician in jazz from the late 1940s through the 1960s,” according to his capsule bio on the St. Louis Walk of Fame website.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

School bus accident in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — There is a school bus crash at Emerson ave and Thekla ave. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox helicopter was above the scene. Currently, there is an ambulance at the scene. A number of cars, but the bus has stopped and there is a number of people standing outside of bus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy