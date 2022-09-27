Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina Andras
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’
In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
St. Louis small business owner receives pandemic funds after months of waiting
A St. Louis small business owner finally got results after they had been waiting for months to receive pandemic funds.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: The Central West End mansion with secret St. Louis history
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 1909 mansion that has been home to some well-known St. Louis families is on sale for $1,850,000. 48 Portland Place was built by Louis LaBeaume, one of the most prolific St. Louis architects of his day. The home has been lived in by some of the most well-known St. Louis families, including members of the Wright, Lemp and Lamberts.
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
KMOV
Proposal to increase pay for St. Louis police officers introduced at BOA
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A resolution calling for salaries for St. Louis police officers to be comparable and competitive with area police departments was introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen Friday morning. Resolution 113 was introduced by 14th ward Alderwoman Carol Howard and 27th ward Alderwoman Pamela Boyd.
Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
recordpatriot.com
Glass removed from empty Alton factory
ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building
The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022
If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
KMOV
Metro East family organizes to help loved ones, other Hurricane Ian victims
WOOD RIVER (KMOV) - It’s just off East St. Louis Avenue in Wood River, Illinois, where you will find Angela Valdes. However, her heart is thousands of miles away. “I was going to fly back because that’s my nature. I want to be there with my family. I want to be in the middle of helping people, but unfortunately, they shut the airports down before I could get back there,” said Valdes.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
Maryland Heights named among Fortune’s Top 25 places for families to live
St. Louis suburb Maryland Heights is honored as one of the top spots for families to live in the nation.
Wentzville revokes contractor's business license after allegedly taking thousands from customers
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Following 5 On Your Side's reports on a Wentzville contractor who is accused of taking hundreds of thousands from residents, the city is taking action. In a unanimous vote, the Wentzville Board of Alderman along with the mayor immediately revoked the business license for Tri-County Fence and Deck.
Colombian-style coffee shop in Eureka expands to St. Louis
EUREKA, Mo. — The Hagedorns created La Finca back in 2018. Since then, co-owners John and Alejandra have been pouring their hearts and souls into their coffee. They say it's the first authentic, Colombian-style coffee shop in the St. Louis area. "La Finca means little farm," John said. "It...
KMOV
Chemical spill reported in south St. Louis neighborhood
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders were called to a South City neighborhood following a chemical spill Friday. A Hazardous Materials Task Force is assisting the St. Louis City Fire Department after a 55-gallon drum of acetone ruptured near the Sigma-Aldrich building on South 2nd Street just before 12:30 p.m.
laduenews.com
Miles' Davis' former East St. Louis home becomes educational nonprofit center
Musical giant Miles Davis’ former residence, which faced demolition at one point, now operates as a nonprofit and an incubator for youthful learning. The House of Miles East St. Louis (“HOME,” that is) stands as a nonprofit tribute to Miles Davis, the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer – whom “The Encyclopedia of Jazz” calls “the most consistently innovative musician in jazz from the late 1940s through the 1960s,” according to his capsule bio on the St. Louis Walk of Fame website.
School bus accident in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — There is a school bus crash at Emerson ave and Thekla ave. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox helicopter was above the scene. Currently, there is an ambulance at the scene. A number of cars, but the bus has stopped and there is a number of people standing outside of bus.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
