Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting inside barbershop on Indianapolis' east side
Three people were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, police say.
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
Fox 59
IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is recovering from injuries suffered during a crash with a driver police suspect was impaired on Indy’s south side. Following the crash, the department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S....
Fox 59
Neighbors on edge after Irvington home shot at 4 times in 2 months
INDIANAPOLIS — For the fourth time in less than two months, neighbors say someone has driven through an Irvington neighborhood and fired shots at a home. The most recent incident happened about a week ago and people who live in that area said they’re terrified. “He just comes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
WLFI.com
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
Fox 59
Greenfield woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand over several weeks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve stand corn stand over several weeks, resulting in a $2,000 loss for the business owner, allege court documents. The police investigation began on September 4 when the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department spoke with the...
Fox 59
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 59
Indy man sentenced to federal prison time after pair of e-commerce robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to using e-commerce apps to commit a pair of armed robberies. In both robberies, court documents show Dujuan Lucas lured the victims to an apartment complex where his aunt lives and then robbed those victims at gunpoint.
wrtv.com
From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has released the full video of a brawl in which two Southern Indiana judges were wounded in a shooting outside a Downtown White Castle restaurant in 2019. The video was evidence in a grand jury and had been under seal for three years....
Fox 59
Man arrested for murder exactly three years after deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS– A murder suspect is behind bars in Marion County accused of a deadly shooting three years ago on Indy’s northeast side. Court records show a separate federal case led to the long delay in justice for the victim’s family. The suspect, Devonte Davis, was being held...
wfft.com
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
cbs4indy.com
Convicted felon sentenced to 32 months after police find firearm, rounds during compliance check
INDIANAPOLIS — A man once convicted of armed robbery was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The U.S Attorney Office Southern District of Indiana said police went to the home of 25-year-old Bryan Glass in February 2020 for a community corrections compliance check.
Woman arrested after cops find dozens of IDs, credit cards in vehicle
A woman was arrested late Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 65, during which police found dozens of IDs and credit cards, among other items.
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person shot outside west side Taco Bell
According to police at the scene, a person was shot after an altercation outside of the Taco Bell restaurant in the 5300 block of W. Washington Street on Wednesday.
Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop
INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
Downtown Indy Canal dyed purple to recognize National Recovery Day
National Recovery Month is recognized every September to bring awareness to those affected by substance use disorder and alcoholism.
Comments / 0