Parkland (PA) 2023 midfielder Anthony Schultz of Team 11 Lacrosse has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Roanoke College. High school: Parkland High School (Allentown, PA) Grad year: 2023. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Roanoke College. Club team: Team 11 Lacrosse. Academic honors: High Honor Roll and...

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO