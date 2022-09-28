ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

ncwlife.com

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department became official today

Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 officially became the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department today. The two districts have been responding to calls as one entity for the past year and that became permanent after an August vote in the two counties merged the districts. The...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut

Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
City
East Wenatchee, WA
City
Royal City, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
ncwlife.com

Stranded climbers rescued on Dragontail Peak

Rescuers were able to reach two stranded climbers yesterday morning on the Dragontail Peak climbing route, in the Enchantment Lakes wilderness area southwest of Leavenworth. The volunteer Chelan County Mountain Rescue association was activated Tuesday night when the climbers reported they were stuck. The team, with help from the Chelan...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

Lake Wenatchee fires responsible for most of the valley smoke

The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee have been largely responsible for the recent smoky skies and sometimes hazardous air quality conditions in the Wenatchee Valley and fire managers say much of the same can be expected for the next week. The U.S. Forest Service said there could be...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters

A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
#Ncwlife Evening News
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Two crashes in Grant County causing serious delays

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two crashes that occurred in Grant County may affect your morning commute. The first crash is on westbound I-90 near Warden. The freeway is fully blocked due to a rolled semi truck. The crash occurred about 15 miles east of Moses Lake, and no one...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Sunnyside air attack downs Eastmont 35-20

Sunnyside quarterback Brent McDonald threw for four touchdown passes and spoiled Eastmont's homecoming Friday night 35-20. The Grizzlies scored first in the back-and-forth game on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brent Maldonado to Jace Sanchez. Eastmont countered with an 11-yard Colby King TD run. The Wildcats extended the lead to 13-8 on a 27-yard King run. Maldonado hit Noah McNair on a 14-yard strike to take a 14-13 lead. Eastmont regained the lead on Austin Ruffins' 69-yard run. Maldonado hit McNair on a 45-yard TD pass to lead at half 21-20. Maldonado added another 12-yard TD pass to McNair in the 2nd half and Dominque Booth capped the scoring on a 12-yard run to make it 35-20.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Highway 2 reopening comes with reduced speeds and warnings

U.S. Highway 2 was reopened Thursday night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas. After being closed for two weeks the highway was reopened last Saturday only to be closed again Monday as the fire burned near the roadway creating falling trees and debris.
SKYKOMISH, WA
ifiberone.com

Police reveal why man threatened students with gun at school in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Friday, iFIBER ONE News retrieved more information about what happened leading up to the arrest of an armed 22-year-old man at CB Tech on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, iFIBER ONE News reported that Leonel Balderas-Mondragon had been arrested after he was detained by a teacher who is Moses Lake's former police chief.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Eastmont celebrates homecoming on busy football Friday

Break out your tiaras and polish up the convertible, its homecoming time! Eastmont hosts Sunnyside tonight at Wildcat Stadium during homecoming. We’ll have LIVE coverage with Eric Granstrom and Paul Collard beginning with our pregame show tonight at 6:30. Coach Michael Don says his club has been able to...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Saddle Rock grand reopening scheduled for Oct. 27

The project to remove old mining contamination near Saddle Rock that has kept the popular Wenatchee Foothills trail closed since July 18 is expected to be completed in time for a grand reopening Oct. 27. Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Dave Erickson said the work will also mean...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
REDMOND, WA

