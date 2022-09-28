ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Bellevue University's backpack drive for homeless veterans

An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is describing an emergency surgery as a "home run." Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old Updated: 6 hours ago. Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Protected bike lane in Omaha to stay in place

Preparing for a real-life emergency. It's something you may not like to think about but it could save lives. A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Friday Night Fever: Westside vs...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Youth Emergency Services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Youth Emergency Services about the annual fundraising event, Dance for a Chance. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m. Cut off for purchasing tickets is Monday, Oct. 3. Find out more event details in the interview!
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
ORLANDO, FL
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Major project in South Omaha neighborhood falls through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major project in an underserved South Omaha neighborhood has been put on hold. Now developers and some members of the neighborhood want to work to save and improve the area. We’re talking about a section of Sheelytown, located between Martha Street, Deer Park Blvd I-480,...
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: driving to work during the winter in the early mornings in Omaha

Hello, I am considering moving to Omaha but my main concern is driving to work in the morning (either 6am or 7am maybe earlier) during the winter. Are there ever times where driving to work isn't possible in Omaha? I have heard before that not showing up to work due to bad road conditions in Omaha is laughable, but I have also heard from people who live in Omaha that they have called out of work before on really bad days. How would I know if the road is drivable or not some days? I'm not used to the type of winters that Omaha gets. Also, are snow tires necessary or are all season tires all you need?
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thursday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
omahamagazine.com

The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland

202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
OMAHA, NE
Wichita Eagle

Hotel manager being treated for depression gets fired for it, feds say. Owners are sued

A hotel in Nebraska is being sued after firing a manager who sought treatment for depression, feds say. The hotel in Omaha hired the general manager – who had already been diagnosed with depression – in the summer of 2019, prosecutors for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed on Sept. 27 in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured when gun discharges during cleaning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person had to go to the hospital after getting hurt in what appears to be an accidental shooting. It happened on Erskine near Grant in Omaha around 3 a.m. Friday. Omaha Police tell 6 News that two roommates were cleaning a gun when it went...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live around the Omaha Housing Authority’s Spencer Homes are angry, they say they were not notified of an Omaha Police training exercise that took place a couple of weeks ago. Demolition of the Spencer Homes housing project is underway but neighbors say the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Mobile libraries bring love of reading back to Omaha classrooms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The excitement of picking a new book. The smell. The crackle of turning a page. DIBS for Kids is bringing back to our students what was lost with virtual learning. “Everything was on an iPad or a computer. I think what we’re seeing is a lot...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

UNMC to build new innovation hub on Saddle Creek campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers say a new project near Farnam Street and Saddle Creek Road will promote the growth of medical research. According to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a new innovation hub was approved Friday by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. The new innovation hub...
OMAHA, NE

