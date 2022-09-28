Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Bellevue University's backpack drive for homeless veterans
An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is describing an emergency surgery as a "home run." Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old Updated: 6 hours ago. Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the...
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
WOWT
BREAKING: Protected bike lane in Omaha to stay in place
Preparing for a real-life emergency. It's something you may not like to think about but it could save lives. A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Friday Night Fever: Westside vs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Youth Emergency Services
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Youth Emergency Services about the annual fundraising event, Dance for a Chance. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m. Cut off for purchasing tickets is Monday, Oct. 3. Find out more event details in the interview!
KETV.com
Meet Bruce Nolan, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Bruce Nolan is a B-E-A-utiful two-year-old Boxer/American bulldog mix. Does he have the same powers as Bruce Almighty? Maybe. We can't tell you that. What we can tell...
KETV.com
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chava the French Bulldog available for adoption after tough past in puppy mill
Chava is an energetic, inquisitive, loving Frenchie who had a tough past in a puppy mill. She's now available for adoption through Hands, Hearts & Paws, a foster home-based dog rescue in Omaha.
WOWT
Major project in South Omaha neighborhood falls through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major project in an underserved South Omaha neighborhood has been put on hold. Now developers and some members of the neighborhood want to work to save and improve the area. We’re talking about a section of Sheelytown, located between Martha Street, Deer Park Blvd I-480,...
Ask Omaha: driving to work during the winter in the early mornings in Omaha
Hello, I am considering moving to Omaha but my main concern is driving to work in the morning (either 6am or 7am maybe earlier) during the winter. Are there ever times where driving to work isn't possible in Omaha? I have heard before that not showing up to work due to bad road conditions in Omaha is laughable, but I have also heard from people who live in Omaha that they have called out of work before on really bad days. How would I know if the road is drivable or not some days? I'm not used to the type of winters that Omaha gets. Also, are snow tires necessary or are all season tires all you need?
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
Wichita Eagle
Hotel manager being treated for depression gets fired for it, feds say. Owners are sued
A hotel in Nebraska is being sued after firing a manager who sought treatment for depression, feds say. The hotel in Omaha hired the general manager – who had already been diagnosed with depression – in the summer of 2019, prosecutors for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed on Sept. 27 in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska.
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured when gun discharges during cleaning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person had to go to the hospital after getting hurt in what appears to be an accidental shooting. It happened on Erskine near Grant in Omaha around 3 a.m. Friday. Omaha Police tell 6 News that two roommates were cleaning a gun when it went...
WOWT
Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live around the Omaha Housing Authority’s Spencer Homes are angry, they say they were not notified of an Omaha Police training exercise that took place a couple of weeks ago. Demolition of the Spencer Homes housing project is underway but neighbors say the...
WOWT
Mobile libraries bring love of reading back to Omaha classrooms
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The excitement of picking a new book. The smell. The crackle of turning a page. DIBS for Kids is bringing back to our students what was lost with virtual learning. “Everything was on an iPad or a computer. I think what we’re seeing is a lot...
WOWT
UNMC to build new innovation hub on Saddle Creek campus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers say a new project near Farnam Street and Saddle Creek Road will promote the growth of medical research. According to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a new innovation hub was approved Friday by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. The new innovation hub...
Comments / 0