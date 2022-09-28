ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint enters final phase of lead pipe replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has entered the final phase of its lead pipe replacement program. The city has replaced 95 percent of its lead pipes as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The city was supposed...
FLINT, MI
Gov. Announces Tax-Tree Student Loan Forgiveness

Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Genesee County Sheriff's office celebrated the graduation of several inmates through the ignite program. Health Officials send warning about illness. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. CDC: Illness linked to condition that can...
MICHIGAN STATE
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, October 1

A student safety program is reporting an increase in threats against Michigan schools since the Oxford High shooting last November. The Tack football legacy continues this season at Merrill High School, as two brothers helped lead the Vandals to victory Friday night. Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High...
MICHIGAN STATE

