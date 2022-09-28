Read full article on original website
Missing 12-year-old Parma boy may be in Cleveland, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find missing 12-year-old Tony Goodwin on Sept. 29. Goodwin was described by police as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “long live London.”. He was...
Cleveland brothers bought 46 pounds of crystal meth from undercover agents at Garfield Heights Starbucks, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three Cleveland men, including two brothers, are accused of buying large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and heroin from a Mexican drug cartel and selling the drugs in Akron. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents sought charges against the trio after selling nearly 46 pounds of seized crystal...
59-year-old South Euclid man missing since Sept. 9
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find 59-year-old Ralph Fletcher, who has been missing since Sept. 9. He left his home on that date and has not been in contact with this family since, according to police. Police said Fletcher is frequently in...
Watch: Young teens busted for Kia theft, part of social media trend
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows very young teens busted for a crime sweeping Northeast Ohio and the nation. Thieves have been stealing cars using a simple trick spread on social media, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Cleveland Heights man hasn’t received mail in months, demands answers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas has missed bill deadlines, his credit cards have been canceled and he has had other financial woes. All of this because he’s not getting his mail. “All my billing came back, all my letters… they get sent back to the sender, so I...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old African lion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is mourning the death of Nala, an 18-year-old African lion, who was euthanized due to poor health. Zoo officials announced her passing Thursday, stating that Nala was “an incredible ambassador to her species and will be tremendously missed.”. Nala came to...
1 dies after double shooting in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a double shooting in East Cleveland, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. The East Cleveland Police Department says officers found one male unresponsive at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive. The second male was found at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place.
Reward offered for information on fatal shooting near Shaw HS
East Cleveland police are offering a $2,500 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near Shaw High School on Thursday evening.
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
North Royalton woman pushes for police reform after death of mentally ill brother
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - When a person is suffering from a mental health crisis police are often called to step in, but as cases across the country have shown, those calls sometimes end in tragedy. For the first time, Julia Rielinger shared her brother’s story on camera with 19...
Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
Cleveland police commander under internal investigation, faces possible discipline
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police commander under internal investigation facing possible discipline.
31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
Victim loses $10,500 in employment scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A woman went to the police station at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 16 after losing $10,500 in a scam. She said a woman with whom she worked years ago had posted on social media that her company was hiring for all positions, with benefits. She messaged her about the jobs. The...
21-year-old Cleveland man on drugs flees from officers: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 2:45 a.m. Sept. 22, an officer saw a driver traveling at a high rate of speed near West 202nd Street. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver failed to stop. A brief pursuit ensued before the car came to a stop west of Columbia Road in North Olmsted. The driver of the car ran off, but was quickly apprehended.
Suspect tries to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Cleveland Home Depot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of attempting to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Home Depot is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened at 11901 Berea Rd. at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, said police. Police said the suspect...
Police say Parma woman was caught on video beating her dog
A citation filed by Parma police states a woman was caught on video beating her dog and is now facing a charge of abuse of animals.
Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
Young father gunned down in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
10-year-old killed by train in Painesville
A person was hit and killed by a train in Painseville on Wednesday evening.
