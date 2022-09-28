ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 5

Related
cleveland19.com

Missing 12-year-old Parma boy may be in Cleveland, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find missing 12-year-old Tony Goodwin on Sept. 29. Goodwin was described by police as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “long live London.”. He was...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

59-year-old South Euclid man missing since Sept. 9

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find 59-year-old Ralph Fletcher, who has been missing since Sept. 9. He left his home on that date and has not been in contact with this family since, according to police. Police said Fletcher is frequently in...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old African lion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is mourning the death of Nala, an 18-year-old African lion, who was euthanized due to poor health. Zoo officials announced her passing Thursday, stating that Nala was “an incredible ambassador to her species and will be tremendously missed.”. Nala came to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

1 dies after double shooting in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a double shooting in East Cleveland, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. The East Cleveland Police Department says officers found one male unresponsive at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive. The second male was found at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Black And Pink#Woio#
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
NORTH RANDALL, OH
Cleveland.com

Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter

A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

Young father gunned down in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
EUCLID, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy