FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Missing 12-year-old Parma boy may be in Cleveland, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find missing 12-year-old Tony Goodwin on Sept. 29. Goodwin was described by police as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “long live London.”. He was...
cleveland19.com
59-year-old South Euclid man missing since Sept. 9
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find 59-year-old Ralph Fletcher, who has been missing since Sept. 9. He left his home on that date and has not been in contact with this family since, according to police. Police said Fletcher is frequently in...
cleveland19.com
Young father gunned down in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
1 dead, 1 injured in East Cleveland shooting
East Cleveland Police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights man hasn’t received mail in months, demands answers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas has missed bill deadlines, his credit cards have been canceled and he has had other financial woes. All of this because he’s not getting his mail. “All my billing came back, all my letters… they get sent back to the sender, so I...
Watch: Young teens busted for Kia theft, part of social media trend
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows very young teens busted for a crime sweeping Northeast Ohio and the nation. Thieves have been stealing cars using a simple trick spread on social media, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
cleveland19.com
North Royalton woman pushes for police reform after death of mentally ill brother
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - When a person is suffering from a mental health crisis police are often called to step in, but as cases across the country have shown, those calls sometimes end in tragedy. For the first time, Julia Rielinger shared her brother’s story on camera with 19...
cleveland19.com
Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
cleveland19.com
31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
Victim loses $10,500 in employment scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A woman went to the police station at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 16 after losing $10,500 in a scam. She said a woman with whom she worked years ago had posted on social media that her company was hiring for all positions, with benefits. She messaged her about the jobs. The...
cleveland19.com
Man dragged outside after being shot in city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s West side Sunday evening. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Martin Collins Jr., of Lakewood. “I’ll give anything to hear my brother knock on my window and call my phone...
Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old African lion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is mourning the death of Nala, an 18-year-old African lion, who was euthanized due to poor health. Zoo officials announced her passing Thursday, stating that Nala was “an incredible ambassador to her species and will be tremendously missed.”. Nala came to...
cleveland19.com
Akron man gets life in prison for murdering 3 people in 2019
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced Coley Richardson, 45, of Akron, to life in prison for the murders of three people in 2019. Richardson will be eligible for parole after serving 54 years of his prison sentence, according to the Summit County...
31-year-old woman fatally shot in North Randall
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — The North Randall Police Department is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the North Randall Police, a shooting happened at the Randall...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Lake County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Madison Township Police Department said one person died and several others were hurt Friday after a four-car crash. Officers were called out around 12:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of North Ridge Road for a head-on crash. Three of the cars were destroyed and...
Trespasser threatens to give synagogue a bad online review: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police contacted a Mayfield Heights man, 49, on Sept. 22 and told him not to return to the Park Synagogue after an incident earlier that day in which he loitered for 15-20 minutes, then threatened to give the temple bad reviews online to get them shut down. Police were not sure why he was there in the first place.
Man dies 1 minute before Cleveland ambulance arrives after delay
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a long delay getting a Cleveland ambulance to a hit and run on the Shoreway.
Cleveland police commander under internal investigation, faces possible discipline
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police commander under internal investigation facing possible discipline.
