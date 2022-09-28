ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Missing 12-year-old Parma boy may be in Cleveland, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find missing 12-year-old Tony Goodwin on Sept. 29. Goodwin was described by police as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “long live London.”. He was...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

59-year-old South Euclid man missing since Sept. 9

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find 59-year-old Ralph Fletcher, who has been missing since Sept. 9. He left his home on that date and has not been in contact with this family since, according to police. Police said Fletcher is frequently in...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Young father gunned down in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
NORTH RANDALL, OH
Cleveland.com

Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter

A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns death of 18-year-old African lion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is mourning the death of Nala, an 18-year-old African lion, who was euthanized due to poor health. Zoo officials announced her passing Thursday, stating that Nala was “an incredible ambassador to her species and will be tremendously missed.”. Nala came to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man gets life in prison for murdering 3 people in 2019

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced Coley Richardson, 45, of Akron, to life in prison for the murders of three people in 2019. Richardson will be eligible for parole after serving 54 years of his prison sentence, according to the Summit County...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

31-year-old woman fatally shot in North Randall

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — The North Randall Police Department is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the North Randall Police, a shooting happened at the Randall...
NORTH RANDALL, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Lake County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Madison Township Police Department said one person died and several others were hurt Friday after a four-car crash. Officers were called out around 12:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of North Ridge Road for a head-on crash. Three of the cars were destroyed and...
LAKE COUNTY, OH

