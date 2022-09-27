Read full article on original website
Mid-Michigan natives reveal first-hand accounts of Hurricane Ian
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -One day after Hurricane Ian made landfall, some Mid-Michigan natives are recalling their experience riding out the storm. “It was scary because the winds were howling so hard,” Jones said. “And I was awake until 5:30 in the morning and I was just watching the water just creep up my road.”
People with Mid-Michigan connections bracing for Hurricane Ian
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income in Michigan. Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. Ignite Graduates Celebrate Graduation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Genesee County...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV rollover on...
Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond
GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
State announces nearly 300k free at home COVID-19 tests
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced additional free COVID-19 tests through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation. The partnership is through Project Art and will provide 289,000 COVID-19 tests to Michigan residents. This expansion will provide 58,000 households with COVID-19 tests...
Gas prices are up in Michigan
A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe (1991-2022) Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian.
Gov. Announces Tax-Tree Student Loan Forgiveness
Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Genesee County Sheriff's office celebrated the graduation of several inmates through the ignite program. Health Officials send warning about illness. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. CDC: Illness linked to condition that can...
Ok2Say reports increase in tips since December 2021
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A student safety program is reporting an increase in threats against Michigan schools since the Oxford High shooting last November. Okay2Say announced reports of planned school attacks and threats topped the list of tips reported since the tragedy. The program allows students to confidentially report tips...
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, October 1
A student safety program is reporting an increase in threats against Michigan schools since the Oxford High shooting last November. The Tack football legacy continues this season at Merrill High School, as two brothers helped lead the Vandals to victory Friday night. Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High...
State announces $1.9M in funding to create family resource centers
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The state announced $1.9 million in funding to create six family resource centers to help prevent child abuse and neglect. Children Trust Michigan and the Children’s Services Agency, which are a part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will fund the initiative. “We...
Police, school proud of response to Bridgeport High School stabbing
BRIDGEPORT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bridgeport Charter Township Police Department and the Bridgeport-Spaulding Community District said they are proud of the response from officials to a stabbing at Bridgeport High School last week. Two students were injured in the incident on Sept. 22. An 18-year-old student has since been...
Frost & freeze possible tonight, brighter skies finally return Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clouds have been fairly stubborn around Mid-Michigan lately, but there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. Showers have tapered off in most areas today, and even in locations where they’ve made an appearance at times today, we should finally see them come to an end there tonight. Clearing skies will also return, bringing us sunshine again tomorrow. And the best news? It’ll be sticking around for awhile.
Michigan will not tax forgiven student loans
LANSING Mich. (WNEM) – Student loan forgiveness will not be taxed in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement today. It will affect anyone who benefits from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program or other student loan forgiveness. Whitmer says approximately 1.4 million Michigan residents are eligible for relief.
Absentee ballots available for November elections
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Absentee ballots are now available for the Nov. 8 election. The ballots are being mailed to Michigan voters who have requested them. “Michigan citizens have options to vote, including the right to vote by mail, the right to vote early with an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office, and the right to vote at their polling place on election day,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Every option is secure, and all valid votes will be counted fairly and accurately thanks to the professional election officials and workers across the state.”
