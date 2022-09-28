ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park under control

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Rural Metro Fire confirmed the blaze was started by a lightning strike but it was under control as of 4 p.m. While the fire was under control, crews...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fire breaks out at Agua Caliente Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters are at Agua Caliente Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in response to a fire in the area. Firefighters confirmed the fire was started by a lightning strike. According to the initial report, at least 30 palm trees had caught on fire.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
City
Benson, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
KOLD-TV

One in custody after attempted robbery in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after an attempted bank robbery on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30. Authorities say they were called to the scene, located at the corner of Oracle Road and Suffolk Drive, at 4 p.m. No injuries were reported...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

SAHBA Home and Garden Show comes back to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 50 years in Tucson, the SAHBA Home and Garden Show is coming back. The show will be held between Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. Each year at the show, hundreds get together to showcase...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Cronkite
KGUN 9

Last day of monsoon!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we head into the last day of monsoon and into the weekend, we're seeing average temperatures in the 90s for Tucson and low 80s for Sierra Vista. Chances for scattered showers will increase during the afternoon and evening, especially over the higher elevations. Temperatures...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies 10 days after crash on Kolb Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man involved in a single-vehicle crash died 10 days later, Tucson police said. 85-year-old Raymond Hemphill was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening after the crash on Kold Road near Littletown Road Sept. 14.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 got quite a few questions as to why the “A” on “A” Mountain in downtown Tucson was brightly lit up in various colors the night of Monday, September 26. Turns out, it was to promote an upcoming...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ty S Family Restaurant#Benson Fire#Kgun 9
KGUN 9

Monsoon officially comes to an end as October begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has officially come to an end and, now, we look forward to what October will bring. Even though monsoon is over, that doesn't mean our chance of rain comes to an end. A low pressure system over northern Mexico will continue to bring a...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close

A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Small plane crash near Sahuarita was fatal

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene of a fatal incident involving a small plane, reported to be down in the Flying Diamond Airpark, west of Sahuarita. Deputies say the plane was occupied by one person. The scene is near the 17000...
SAHUARITA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iheart.com

Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season

Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy