East side restaurant, Wings Over Broadway, closing after 15 years
For the last 15 years, Wings Over Broadway has brought people together in Tucson. "A lot of people come, not just for the food, but to be a part of the atmosphere and be a part of the
House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
Lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park under control
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Rural Metro Fire confirmed the blaze was started by a lightning strike but it was under control as of 4 p.m. While the fire was under control, crews...
Fire breaks out at Agua Caliente Park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters are at Agua Caliente Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in response to a fire in the area. Firefighters confirmed the fire was started by a lightning strike. According to the initial report, at least 30 palm trees had caught on fire.
One in custody after attempted robbery in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after an attempted bank robbery on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30. Authorities say they were called to the scene, located at the corner of Oracle Road and Suffolk Drive, at 4 p.m. No injuries were reported...
SAHBA Home and Garden Show comes back to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 50 years in Tucson, the SAHBA Home and Garden Show is coming back. The show will be held between Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. Each year at the show, hundreds get together to showcase...
26-Year-Old Nicolete Hendrickson Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Green Valley (Green Valley, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Green Valley. The officials stated that 26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson was heading southwest on Duval Mine Road in a sedan. At the same time, a semi-truck [..]
PCSD: Plane crashes Wednesday near Sahuarita
The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the crash was in the 17000 block of South Lone Saguaro.
Border Patrol arrests 11 migrants near Nogales
On Sept. 23, a Guatemalan man began to lose consciousness near Nogales, Ariz. The 31-year-old man was accompanied by 11 migrants and were all detained by Nogales Station agents.
Last day of monsoon!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we head into the last day of monsoon and into the weekend, we're seeing average temperatures in the 90s for Tucson and low 80s for Sierra Vista. Chances for scattered showers will increase during the afternoon and evening, especially over the higher elevations. Temperatures...
Man dies 10 days after crash on Kolb Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man involved in a single-vehicle crash died 10 days later, Tucson police said. 85-year-old Raymond Hemphill was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening after the crash on Kold Road near Littletown Road Sept. 14.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 got quite a few questions as to why the “A” on “A” Mountain in downtown Tucson was brightly lit up in various colors the night of Monday, September 26. Turns out, it was to promote an upcoming...
Monsoon officially comes to an end as October begins
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has officially come to an end and, now, we look forward to what October will bring. Even though monsoon is over, that doesn't mean our chance of rain comes to an end. A low pressure system over northern Mexico will continue to bring a...
Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close
A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
UPDATE: Small plane crash near Sahuarita was fatal
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene of a fatal incident involving a small plane, reported to be down in the Flying Diamond Airpark, west of Sahuarita. Deputies say the plane was occupied by one person. The scene is near the 17000...
The success behind local restaurant Tacos Apson
Tacos Apson has been in business for 22 years. They told us how sticking to tradition keeps them going.
Police look for man who used gun to rob local pawn shop
Tucson police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a local pawn shop more than two weeks ago.
Oro Valley police sergeant cited with leaving the scene of an accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant has been cited after he reportedly left the scene of an collision he was involved in while off duty. Oro Valley police say Sergeant Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after the accident, which took place on Sept. 6.
42-Year-Old, Christopher Williams, Killed After Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Officials from the Sheriff’s department report that a 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured in a motorcycle crash west of Tucson. Deputies responded to a crash at 10 AM on Saturday [..]
Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
