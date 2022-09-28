Read full article on original website
Educational activities at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — The Bloomsburg Fair is winding down-- but there's still time to get out and experience everything, including some educational activities. Outside of the educational exhibits building, you'll find a Stuart Line Tank. Displayed are artifacts and memorabilia that fairgoers can look at to honor...
Behind the Screams: Reaper's Revenge
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — With September ending, that means that Halloween is right around the corner. FOX56's Jake Sarwar got a "Behind the Screams" look at how this haunted attraction brings the fright every spooky season. “You know a lot of us are home haunters and we do...
Mennonite Disaster Service accepting volunteers to help with Ian recovery in Florida
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One local organization in Lancaster County is getting its troops ready to assist with hurricane relief. Mennonite Disaster Services is recruiting volunteers to help the communities hit the hardest. The trailers for Mennonite Disaster Service are packed and ready to be mobilized to Florida...
Nanticoke fire damages two businesses, home, garage
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two businesses, a garage, and a home were damaged in a fire that broke out in Nanticoke early Wednesday morning. According to Nanticoke Police Chief Mark Boncal, the fire broke out around 2:30 AM at the Glen Lyon Brothers Kielbasa butcher shop on East Union Street.
Police search for missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a Pottsville man they say has been missing since last Thursday. Officials say 42-year-old Lucas Dellamonica was reported missing last Saturday. Police say He was last seen driving his white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with the plate: LKM4609. He...
Student says she had no math teacher for first 2 weeks of high school, was told to nap
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Teacher shortages are affecting classrooms nationwide. More than half of the country’s public schools are understaffed, according to newly released data from the National Center for Education Statics. “I feel like they're taking away my right to an education," said KyleeAnn Fay Thomas....
Luzerne Co. may be getting a new ballot drop box location
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — With just six weeks left until the midterm elections, the Luzerne County Board of Elections held a special meeting to discuss the approval of a new drop box location in the lower half of the county. This comes after one of the current drop box locations was deemed inadequate for the upcoming election.
Homicide investigation underway in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Williamsport Police are investigating after a woman was shot inside her home early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of West Fourth Street around 6:30 AM on Wednesday after a neighbor reported hearing "loud popping noises" followed by screaming.
Shots fired at police officer in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — One person was taken into custody following a shooting at a Penn College police officer this afternoon in Williamsport. According to a release sent out by the Pennsylvania College of Technology, police responded to an incident in which shots were fired shortly after 12 PM in the 1000 block of Vine Avenue.
Woman thrown from motorcycle dies at crash scene
PERRY TWP, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A woman died Monday afternoon after being thrown from her motorcycle during a crash. According to State Police, troopers responded to the crash on Route 35 in Perry Township, Snyder County around 2:30 PM. Officials say 41-year-old Jacqueline L. Swartwood was driving along...
Man shot dead by the police after attempting to run over troopers outside Plains Twp. bar
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead after attempting to drive in to two officers following an altercation inside a bar in Plains Township. State Police say that they responded at around 1:33 a.m. to Ole Tyme Charley's Pub and Grill to assist Plains Township Police.
Police identify man accused of shooting at officer
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A Williamsport is facing attempted homicide charges after shooting at a Penn College police officer on Wednesday afternoon. According to Williamsport Police, units responded to the 1000 block of Wine Avenue around 12 PM after being notified that an armed man caused a disturbance with his gun at a nearby home.
One person dead following small plane crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WOLF) — One person died in a plane crash in Salisbury Township on Wednesday afternoon. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called to Keystone Road where a small aircraft had crashed. One person was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. The coroner will now work to...
