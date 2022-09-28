ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

WOLF

Educational activities at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — The Bloomsburg Fair is winding down-- but there's still time to get out and experience everything, including some educational activities. Outside of the educational exhibits building, you'll find a Stuart Line Tank. Displayed are artifacts and memorabilia that fairgoers can look at to honor...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Behind the Screams: Reaper's Revenge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — With September ending, that means that Halloween is right around the corner. FOX56's Jake Sarwar got a "Behind the Screams" look at how this haunted attraction brings the fright every spooky season. “You know a lot of us are home haunters and we do...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Nanticoke fire damages two businesses, home, garage

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two businesses, a garage, and a home were damaged in a fire that broke out in Nanticoke early Wednesday morning. According to Nanticoke Police Chief Mark Boncal, the fire broke out around 2:30 AM at the Glen Lyon Brothers Kielbasa butcher shop on East Union Street.
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Police search for missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a Pottsville man they say has been missing since last Thursday. Officials say 42-year-old Lucas Dellamonica was reported missing last Saturday. Police say He was last seen driving his white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with the plate: LKM4609. He...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. may be getting a new ballot drop box location

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — With just six weeks left until the midterm elections, the Luzerne County Board of Elections held a special meeting to discuss the approval of a new drop box location in the lower half of the county. This comes after one of the current drop box locations was deemed inadequate for the upcoming election.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Homicide investigation underway in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Williamsport Police are investigating after a woman was shot inside her home early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of West Fourth Street around 6:30 AM on Wednesday after a neighbor reported hearing "loud popping noises" followed by screaming.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Shots fired at police officer in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — One person was taken into custody following a shooting at a Penn College police officer this afternoon in Williamsport. According to a release sent out by the Pennsylvania College of Technology, police responded to an incident in which shots were fired shortly after 12 PM in the 1000 block of Vine Avenue.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Woman thrown from motorcycle dies at crash scene

PERRY TWP, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A woman died Monday afternoon after being thrown from her motorcycle during a crash. According to State Police, troopers responded to the crash on Route 35 in Perry Township, Snyder County around 2:30 PM. Officials say 41-year-old Jacqueline L. Swartwood was driving along...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Police identify man accused of shooting at officer

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A Williamsport is facing attempted homicide charges after shooting at a Penn College police officer on Wednesday afternoon. According to Williamsport Police, units responded to the 1000 block of Wine Avenue around 12 PM after being notified that an armed man caused a disturbance with his gun at a nearby home.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

One person dead following small plane crash

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WOLF) — One person died in a plane crash in Salisbury Township on Wednesday afternoon. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called to Keystone Road where a small aircraft had crashed. One person was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. The coroner will now work to...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

