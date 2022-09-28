ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
insideedition.com

Anaheim Police Nab Guy Caught on Camera Hitting and Kicking Dog

The pup was beaten and kicked in the hallway of an apartment complex in California. The Anaheim Police Department caught wind of the video on social media, and assigned detectives to the case that same day. “In California, especially, we do have a criminal statute that criminalizes animal cruelty,” Sgt. Shane Carringer said. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the pupdate you’ve been asking for.
ANAHEIM, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Carson, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Carson, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed

Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
ORANGE, CA
newsantaana.com

Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas

Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Left Grandmother, Child Injured

A man suspected of hitting a grandmother and her granddaughter who were crossing the street in City of Industry, and then fleeing the scene has been arrested, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Thursday. Both the grandma and granddaughter survived with only minor injuries. Surveillance video shows the scary scene...
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
Key News Network

Traffic Collision Involving Vehicle and Motorcycle Leaves Rider Injured

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle and motorcycle collided Thursday evening, Sept. 29, injuring the motorcycle rider. At approximately 7:42 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision at the intersection of 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard in the city of Palmdale.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting

Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

How the SAPD tracked down a man suspected of fatally stabbing a homeless victim

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:48 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a request for assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). OCFA advised they were out with a possible assault victim along the bike trail in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Avenue. Paramedics treated the male adult victim for a stab wound to the head. The male was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Westminster Police are trying to track down an apartment burglar

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1825 hrs., The individual shown above is being considered a person of interest referencing an apartment complex burglary in Westminster. The individual was captured on surveillance within the vicinity at the time of this incident. Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic; 20-30 years old; medium build;...
WESTMINSTER, CA

