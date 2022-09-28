Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Football Friday Night: September 30
INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
Colts fans can tailgate ahead of the Titans game for a good cause
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will kick off against the Tennessee Titans early Sunday afternoon. Fans can tailgate before the game nearby Lucas Oil Stadium while also supporting a local nonprofit. More Than a Phone is a central Indiana organization that provides phones and data service to domestic violence...
WTHR
Operation Football Band of the Week: Whiteland High School
WHITELAND, Ind. — Week 7 of Operation Football kicked off in Whiteland, where the Marching Warriors performed live as the Band of the Week!. On the gridiron, Whiteland hosts Mooresville Friday night. You can see the highlights from the game tonight at 11 on Operation Football. Check out the...
Classes underway for first students at new Monarca Academy on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News first told you about Monarca Academy about a year ago when the school was in its final planning stages. The vision has become a reality, with the first class of students embracing their Latino identity through their learning. On Wednesday morning, students at Monarca Academy practiced...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents. * I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue...
