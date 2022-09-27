Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ange Postecoglou: Celtic boss says St Mirren defeat does nothing to change outlook
Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 1 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he will not hesitate to rotate his side following the shock loss to St Mirren. A few...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Ireland's Future: Leo Varadkar and Jimmy Nesbitt speak at united Ireland event
Several thousand people gathered in Dublin for a conference to discuss planning for a united Ireland. The crowd at the event at the 3Arena heard from politicians, members of civic society and business people. It was organised by a group called Ireland's Future, which is campaigning for a united Ireland.
BBC
Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Swansea City forward in 'good place' says boss Russell Martin
Swansea City Head coach Russell Martin says Michael Obafemi's goal celebration for the Republic of Ireland shows he is "blocking out" speculation over his future with the club. The 22-year-old put his fingers in his ears after scoring against Armenia. It was interpreted by some as a response to criticism...
Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford
About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Rashford wins player of the month award
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘vile racists’ after school suffers online abuse
Nicola Sturgeon has condemned “vile racists” who posted offensive comments about pupils online after she visited a school.Scotland’s First Minister retweeted a picture of herself with pupils at St Albert’s Primary in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow on Friday during a visit to mark the end of Climate Week.A number of people responded with racist remarks about the photo, which she had retweeted saying: “Thank you @StAlbertsG41 – you were wonderful as always.”Ms Sturgeon tweeted her support for the primary school after it later said it had been subjected to “the most horrific racist abuse”.Every brilliant young person and every...
BBC
Welsh independence: Thousands march through Cardiff
Thousands of people have been taking part in a march and rally in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence. The event was organised by All Under One Banner Cymru, which held its first march in Cardiff in 2019. Organisers estimated about 10,000 at the march, with the last in Wrexham attracting...
U.K.・
Arsenal End Tottenham's Unbeaten EPL Run After Emerson Royal Sees Red In North London Derby
Spurs had been unbeaten in 13 Premier League games going into Saturday's clash.
Comments / 0