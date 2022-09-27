Nicola Sturgeon has condemned “vile racists” who posted offensive comments about pupils online after she visited a school.Scotland’s First Minister retweeted a picture of herself with pupils at St Albert’s Primary in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow on Friday during a visit to mark the end of Climate Week.A number of people responded with racist remarks about the photo, which she had retweeted saying: “Thank you @StAlbertsG41 – you were wonderful as always.”Ms Sturgeon tweeted her support for the primary school after it later said it had been subjected to “the most horrific racist abuse”.Every brilliant young person and every...

