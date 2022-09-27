ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football

Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford

About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘vile racists’ after school suffers online abuse

Nicola Sturgeon has condemned “vile racists” who posted offensive comments about pupils online after she visited a school.Scotland’s First Minister retweeted a picture of herself with pupils at St Albert’s Primary in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow on Friday during a visit to mark the end of Climate Week.A number of people responded with racist remarks about the photo, which she had retweeted saying: “Thank you @StAlbertsG41 – you were wonderful as always.”Ms Sturgeon tweeted her support for the primary school after it later said it had been subjected to “the most horrific racist abuse”.Every brilliant young person and every...
SOCIETY
BBC

Welsh independence: Thousands march through Cardiff

Thousands of people have been taking part in a march and rally in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence. The event was organised by All Under One Banner Cymru, which held its first march in Cardiff in 2019. Organisers estimated about 10,000 at the march, with the last in Wrexham attracting...
U.K.

