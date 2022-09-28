ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Greer’s stellar growth is rooted in profound sense of community

Trying to define what makes Greer one of the fastest growing, most desirable places to live, work and play in South Carolina is no easy task and prompts a variety of answers. But those answers generally spring from the common root of Greer’s ferocious sense of community. Wrapped up...
GREER, SC
Greenville Symphony offers love letter to city in 75th season-opening concerts

The Greenville Symphony’s season-opening performances will celebrate the community that has supported and cherished the orchestra for 75 years. The program includes the world premiere of “Where Water Flows,” an orchestral work and film that trace Greenville’s history, spotlighting iconic landmarks such as the Liberty Bridge, the Reedy River and Greenville’s dazzling downtown at night.
GREENVILLE, SC
Video: Swamp Rabbit Trail’s new pedestrian bridges are in place

City of Greenville crews installed a pedestrian bridge over Laurens Road, which is part of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail extension to Verdae Boulevard, overnight on Sept. 28. Greenville County is expected to pave the extension from Laurens Road to Verdae Boulevard by the end of the year and no delay of opening the extension is anticipated, the city of Greenville told the Greenville Journal.
GREENVILLE, SC
Glimpses of Greenville: The old, old city hall

Some locals and Greenville natives can remember the handsome “old” city hall that stood on the corner of South Main and West Broad streets. It’s deep-red color and classical, Romanesque style were radically (and tragically) replaced in 1973 with the minimal look of the current structure on the west side of South Main Street bordering Court Square. Fewer Greenvillians remember the older city hall that served the community for 59 years on the corner of West McBee Avenue and South Laurens Street.
GREENVILLE, SC
Mill Town Players stages ‘Bridges,’ a musical of love and longing

Robert James Waller’s “The Bridges of Madison County” was a hugely popular novel that became a blockbuster film that, in turn, became a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. In whatever form it takes, Waller’s romantic story of love and longing never fails to strike a chord with the...
PELZER, SC
Real estate rundown week ending September 30, 2022

Lyndsay Powell joined Coldwell Banker Caine as a residential agent in the company’s Spartanburg office. Keira Heider joined Coldwell Banker Caine as marketing manager. She has experience with managing and developing marketing teams. Brandon Laass joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors as a sales associate in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
Life Giving Community

A husband for 21 years, a dad to three daughters and a servant to his community, Pastor Manuel Mendoza has a welcoming, inclusive presence about him. When he isn’t at his full-time job at UPS, he’s helping people around him. “I do a lot at Trinity Bible Church...
GREER, SC
Greer City Council Notes: 158 townhomes, 67 single-family houses get approval

Greer City Council on Sept. 27 gave final approval to a rezoning request for more than 42 acres on Gin House and Kist roads. The applicant, Edwards Road Investments, plans to develop a project consisting of up to:. 67 single-family detached homes. 158 townhomes. Approved: The paving and maintenance lists...
GREER, SC

