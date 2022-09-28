Some locals and Greenville natives can remember the handsome “old” city hall that stood on the corner of South Main and West Broad streets. It’s deep-red color and classical, Romanesque style were radically (and tragically) replaced in 1973 with the minimal look of the current structure on the west side of South Main Street bordering Court Square. Fewer Greenvillians remember the older city hall that served the community for 59 years on the corner of West McBee Avenue and South Laurens Street.

