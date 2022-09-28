Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County School Board Notes: Blue Ridge High stadium gets new name
The Greenville County School Board gave the final approval for the new name of Blue Ridge High School’s football stadium at its Sept. 28 meeting. The board approved the renaming of Blue Ridge High School’s football stadium in honor of former coach Jim Howard. Howard served for 16...
greenvillejournal.com
Warehouse Theatre drama takes a hard look at the school-to-prison ‘Pipeline’
“Pipeline” takes a hard look at the way the educational system treats young people of color. Dominique Morisseau’s drama, running Sept. 30 through Oct. 16 at the Warehouse Theatre, refers to the school-to-prison pipeline, and it asks some tough questions, according to the show’s stage director Ahsha Daniels.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer’s stellar growth is rooted in profound sense of community
Trying to define what makes Greer one of the fastest growing, most desirable places to live, work and play in South Carolina is no easy task and prompts a variety of answers. But those answers generally spring from the common root of Greer’s ferocious sense of community. Wrapped up...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Symphony offers love letter to city in 75th season-opening concerts
The Greenville Symphony’s season-opening performances will celebrate the community that has supported and cherished the orchestra for 75 years. The program includes the world premiere of “Where Water Flows,” an orchestral work and film that trace Greenville’s history, spotlighting iconic landmarks such as the Liberty Bridge, the Reedy River and Greenville’s dazzling downtown at night.
greenvillejournal.com
Video: Swamp Rabbit Trail’s new pedestrian bridges are in place
City of Greenville crews installed a pedestrian bridge over Laurens Road, which is part of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail extension to Verdae Boulevard, overnight on Sept. 28. Greenville County is expected to pave the extension from Laurens Road to Verdae Boulevard by the end of the year and no delay of opening the extension is anticipated, the city of Greenville told the Greenville Journal.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: The old, old city hall
Some locals and Greenville natives can remember the handsome “old” city hall that stood on the corner of South Main and West Broad streets. It’s deep-red color and classical, Romanesque style were radically (and tragically) replaced in 1973 with the minimal look of the current structure on the west side of South Main Street bordering Court Square. Fewer Greenvillians remember the older city hall that served the community for 59 years on the corner of West McBee Avenue and South Laurens Street.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer Arts & Eats Festival, Aunt Het Festival postponed due to Hurricane Ian-related weather
With rain and winds connected to Hurricane Ian scheduled to hit the Upstate going into the weekend of Sept. 30, several event organizers have opted to postpone several local festivals and walks. Some of the events impacted by the predicted weather patterns include:. Greer Arts & Eats Festival, Sept. 30-Oct....
greenvillejournal.com
Mill Town Players stages ‘Bridges,’ a musical of love and longing
Robert James Waller’s “The Bridges of Madison County” was a hugely popular novel that became a blockbuster film that, in turn, became a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. In whatever form it takes, Waller’s romantic story of love and longing never fails to strike a chord with the...
greenvillejournal.com
Real estate rundown week ending September 30, 2022
Lyndsay Powell joined Coldwell Banker Caine as a residential agent in the company’s Spartanburg office. Keira Heider joined Coldwell Banker Caine as marketing manager. She has experience with managing and developing marketing teams. Brandon Laass joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors as a sales associate in the...
greenvillejournal.com
Life Giving Community
A husband for 21 years, a dad to three daughters and a servant to his community, Pastor Manuel Mendoza has a welcoming, inclusive presence about him. When he isn’t at his full-time job at UPS, he’s helping people around him. “I do a lot at Trinity Bible Church...
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: 158 townhomes, 67 single-family houses get approval
Greer City Council on Sept. 27 gave final approval to a rezoning request for more than 42 acres on Gin House and Kist roads. The applicant, Edwards Road Investments, plans to develop a project consisting of up to:. 67 single-family detached homes. 158 townhomes. Approved: The paving and maintenance lists...
