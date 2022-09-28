ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

City of Pasco asks the community for thoughts on cannabis sales

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

PASCO, Wash. — A city council listening session begins at 6:30 Tuesday night. The city and community members will discuss the matter of cannabis retailing in the city.

Before the council can vote on anything official, they’ve expressed a need to listen to community members before they make any decisions on it.

The city wants people to share their thoughts at these meetings, to see if the city wants cannabis or no cannabis sales. They take place September 27th at the HAPO Center, and October 4th at the Pasco Police Regional Training Center.

In 2012, voters passed Washington State Initiative 502. This allowed the retail sales of cannabis, but gave cities the ability to prohibit sales within their own communities. Just two years later, the Pasco City Council prohibited the production, processing, retail sales and dispensaries of cannabis.

Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar said the response so far from the city has been mixed.

“Based on a survey that the city did last year as part of their biannual survey, that survey was pretty split. So far, there’s been both the pros and cons expressed on proceeding forward with cannabis sales, so the response has really kind of been all over the map at this point,” said Funfar.

The City of Pasco holds their first listening session at 6:30 Tuesday night at the HAPO Center in Pasco.

To share your opinion with city council members and have your voice heard by the community, you can come over to this event.

RELATED: Tri-Cities natives push for pot business in Pasco, stakeholders push back

NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Chiawana High School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

PASCO, Wash. — In the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month, from September 15th to October 15th, Chiawana High School is celebrating its Hispanic history and culture. The goal is to aid in the pursuit of equality and inclusion for all students. At Friday, September 30th’s lunch hours, Chiawana student support coordinator Sarai Camacho threw a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power back on in Richland after transformer blows

RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

