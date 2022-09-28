City of Pasco asks the community for thoughts on cannabis sales

PASCO, Wash. — A city council listening session begins at 6:30 Tuesday night. The city and community members will discuss the matter of cannabis retailing in the city.

Before the council can vote on anything official, they’ve expressed a need to listen to community members before they make any decisions on it.

The city wants people to share their thoughts at these meetings, to see if the city wants cannabis or no cannabis sales. They take place September 27th at the HAPO Center, and October 4th at the Pasco Police Regional Training Center.

In 2012, voters passed Washington State Initiative 502. This allowed the retail sales of cannabis, but gave cities the ability to prohibit sales within their own communities. Just two years later, the Pasco City Council prohibited the production, processing, retail sales and dispensaries of cannabis.

Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar said the response so far from the city has been mixed.

“Based on a survey that the city did last year as part of their biannual survey, that survey was pretty split. So far, there’s been both the pros and cons expressed on proceeding forward with cannabis sales, so the response has really kind of been all over the map at this point,” said Funfar.

The City of Pasco holds their first listening session at 6:30 Tuesday night at the HAPO Center in Pasco.

To share your opinion with city council members and have your voice heard by the community, you can come over to this event.

