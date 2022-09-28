ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Police investigating shots fired at Hanahan apartment complex

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Monday morning. Police responded to the South Pointe Apartments in Hanahan around 1:30 a.m. for a shots fired call, according to Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner. On arrival, officers found spent shell casings...
HANAHAN, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS - 9/29/2022

Law enforcement officers were called to Colleton County High School on Sept. 21st to a report of a student making harmful threats. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a student used a social media app (Snap Chat) on his/her cell phone to make threats against another student. This case is being investigated. As of press deadline, there were no arrests and no updates to this case. It is unclear what type of threats were made.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA. Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA. Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was...
DENMARK, SC
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office held a news conference earlier in the day. Right now out on Coligny Beach, we’re mainly looking at increasing winds. There are choppy conditions out there in the surf and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is just trying to keep people safe as the possibility of these conditions getting worse continues in the next 24 to 48 hours.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD ask public for information about Tuesday's homicide

UPDATE: The victim of the Blue House Road shooting has been identified by Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Tymel Howard, 24, from Summerville was found dead in a car by officers Tuesday, September 27th. NCPD is investigating the case. ------------------------------------------------- The North Charleston Police Department is requesting information about...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Mcleod Law Group#Cpl#Animal Control#Ccso
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing 15-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a teenager who went missing Wednesday night has been found safe. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the missing 15-year-old was located safe and unharmed. Deputies say investigators with the Bluffton Police Department located him around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah man charged with murder after deadly crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been charged with murder in a deadly crash over the summer. In the early morning hours of July 5, Kasey Mark Sanderson, 28, was running from a Savannah Police officer when he ran a red light at Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue and crashed into another car, according to a copy of the arrest warrant. A third vehicle also was hit during the crash.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown police arrest Charleston man in fraud investigation

GEORGETOWN — A Charleston man was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of defrauding people out of $32,000 in property in Georgetown. Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20, of Charleston, was arrested in connection with two counts of fraudulent checks and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses. Holmes surrendered to...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WTGS

Savannah Police locates missing car believed to be linked to missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department reported they located the missing Mercury Grand Marquis they believe a man missing since Aug. 11 was driving in. Diontae Roberson, 32, who was last seen in Tatemville, has been missing for over a month. Police said that detectives continue to seek information on Roberson's whereabouts.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

