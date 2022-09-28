Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Police investigating shots fired at Hanahan apartment complex
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Monday morning. Police responded to the South Pointe Apartments in Hanahan around 1:30 a.m. for a shots fired call, according to Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner. On arrival, officers found spent shell casings...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS - 9/29/2022
Law enforcement officers were called to Colleton County High School on Sept. 21st to a report of a student making harmful threats. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a student used a social media app (Snap Chat) on his/her cell phone to make threats against another student. This case is being investigated. As of press deadline, there were no arrests and no updates to this case. It is unclear what type of threats were made.
The Post and Courier
Coroner identifies Summerville man fatally shot outside North Charleston apartment
NORTH CHARLESTON — A Summerville man has been identified as the victim found earlier this week shot to death in his car outside a Ladson-area apartment. Tymel Howard, 24, died just after 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. He was found in...
WRDW-TV
21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA. Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA. Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was...
Sheriff: Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun as the four deputies tried to take […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office held a news conference earlier in the day. Right now out on Coligny Beach, we’re mainly looking at increasing winds. There are choppy conditions out there in the surf and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is just trying to keep people safe as the possibility of these conditions getting worse continues in the next 24 to 48 hours.
abcnews4.com
NCPD ask public for information about Tuesday's homicide
UPDATE: The victim of the Blue House Road shooting has been identified by Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Tymel Howard, 24, from Summerville was found dead in a car by officers Tuesday, September 27th. NCPD is investigating the case. ------------------------------------------------- The North Charleston Police Department is requesting information about...
live5news.com
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing 15-year-old
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a teenager who went missing Wednesday night has been found safe. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the missing 15-year-old was located safe and unharmed. Deputies say investigators with the Bluffton Police Department located him around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
wtoc.com
Savannah man charged with murder after deadly crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been charged with murder in a deadly crash over the summer. In the early morning hours of July 5, Kasey Mark Sanderson, 28, was running from a Savannah Police officer when he ran a red light at Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue and crashed into another car, according to a copy of the arrest warrant. A third vehicle also was hit during the crash.
live5news.com
Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
Apartment complex engulfed in flames in South Carolina - one person is killed, four civilians and three police officers are injured
A fire at a South Carolina apartment complex has killed one and injured several others, according to local law enforcement. At least 36 units at the Summerville complex were destroyed in the fire, which reportedly began just before 3am Thursday. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards said more than 50 firefighters were...
holycitysinner.com
McLeod Law Group Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in the Shooting Death of William “Jerry” Crosby
The McLeod Law Group, on behalf of the Estate of William “Jerry” Crosby, today filed a Summons and Complaint in the Colleton County Court of Common Pleas for the untimely and wrongful death of life-long Walterboro resident Jerry Crosby. As alleged in the filed complaints, on Sunday evening...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown police arrest Charleston man in fraud investigation
GEORGETOWN — A Charleston man was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of defrauding people out of $32,000 in property in Georgetown. Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20, of Charleston, was arrested in connection with two counts of fraudulent checks and two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses. Holmes surrendered to...
WTGS
Savannah Police locates missing car believed to be linked to missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department reported they located the missing Mercury Grand Marquis they believe a man missing since Aug. 11 was driving in. Diontae Roberson, 32, who was last seen in Tatemville, has been missing for over a month. Police said that detectives continue to seek information on Roberson's whereabouts.
wtoc.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at The Retreat at Grande Oaks
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old Sunday around 8:40 p.m. Police responded to The Retreat at Grande Oaks, and learned a teenager was shot while sitting in a car outside a home. Witnesses reported seeing two other males...
21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police reopen road after 3-vehicle crash in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Police Department says a road is back open after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday. Police tweeted about the crash at Long Point Road and Belle Point Drive around 4:30 p.m. They said Long Point Road reopened around 5:15 p.m. The details of the...
Deadly Summerville apartment fire under investigation by state officials
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly early morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex is being investigated by state officials. Officials said the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at Summerville Station Apartments. Multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find […]
SPD searching for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an assault suspect. Police say on Sept. 20 at 5:50 p.m. near Bull and Jones streets, the suspect touched a victim in an inappropriate manner. Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect should contact […]
