Law enforcement officers were called to Colleton County High School on Sept. 21st to a report of a student making harmful threats. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a student used a social media app (Snap Chat) on his/her cell phone to make threats against another student. This case is being investigated. As of press deadline, there were no arrests and no updates to this case. It is unclear what type of threats were made.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO