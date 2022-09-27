Once tainted by DDT, Navy’s former NTC boat channel is deemed clean and ready to be part of Liberty Station

Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish delicatessen is gearing up to open later this month in San Diego's North County. From Local Tap House & Kitchen and Saucey Mouths Pizza pop-up owner Gabe Hogan and RnD Executive Chef Daniel Elliot Pundik, Ryes & Grind is an incoming Jewish deli that will offer a menu of classic sandwiches made on house-made bread and filled with classics like pastrami, brisket, and corned beef. There will also be Jewish deli favorites like Matzah ball soup, latkes, a bagel & lox platter, pastries, Chocolate Babka French Toast and breakfast sandwiches, as well as many other traditional lunch and breakfast offerings. There will also be a full bar, an organic juice counter, a La Marzocco Mod coffee cafe and craft cocktails including coffee & juice varieties.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO