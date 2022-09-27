Once tainted by DDT, Navy’s former NTC boat channel is deemed clean and ready to be part of Liberty Station

Read full article on original website
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria KingsDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On VacationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Diego, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A Navy judge ruled Friday that a sailor was not guilty of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego in 2020. The ruling came after a nine-day trial at Naval Base San Diego. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who had been charged with arson and the willful hazarding of a ship, let out a deep breath, put both hands on the defense table, broke into sobs and began hugging supporters.
4 in custody after abandoned boat found near Ocean Beach
Four people are in custody Friday after a suspected smuggling boat was found abandoned near Ocean Beach, U.S. Border Patrol said.
MilitaryTimes
Man convicted of selling fentanyl that killed Miramar Marine
A San Diego federal jury on Tuesday convicted a man of selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the death of an active-duty Marine. In April and May 2020, Nameer Mohammad Atta, 22, sold pills to a Marine identified in court documents only as 26-year-old C.M.R.. Atta told the lance corporal that the pills were Percocet, a prescription opioid. But they were really counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, prosecutors said in court documents and a Justice Department news release Wednesday.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery
A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
Panga washes ashore at North County beach
A panga boat washed ashore in Del Mar, where Customs and Border Protection on Thursday morning found six life jackets on board.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
coolsandiegosights.com
A legacy honored at Mission Bay.
A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
KPBS
Children get in free to museums throughout San Diego County during October
The concept is pretty simple. “Kids Free San Diego is about kids and families having fun at museums and saving money," San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said. Lehman is charged up. This is the 11th year for the kids free event, but this year there’s a lot...
WATCH: Entangled humpback whale freed off Carlsbad coast
A humpback whale entangled in rope was freed by a group of rescuers off the coast of Carlsbad on Monday.
NBC San Diego
How Likely is a Storm Like Hurricane Ian in San Diego?
Hurricane Ian has been called a “500-year flooding event” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing devastating winds and flooding along with it. After being downgraded to a tropical storm, it strengthened back into a hurricane on Thursday with movement toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
KPBS
The meaning of an apology, 80 years later
On Jan. 27 1942, just 51 days after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, members of the San Diego City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that called for the FBI to remove Japanese Americans from the city. "It is urged upon said Federal Bureau of Investigation that said enemy...
Bioluminescent display of ‘Red Tide’ could bring bacteria along the coast
It’s that time of year when onlookers gather at San Diego County beaches just after sunset in hopes of catching a glimpse of the “red tide."
sandiegoville.com
Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish Delicatessen Coming Soon To San Diego's North County
Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish delicatessen is gearing up to open later this month in San Diego's North County. From Local Tap House & Kitchen and Saucey Mouths Pizza pop-up owner Gabe Hogan and RnD Executive Chef Daniel Elliot Pundik, Ryes & Grind is an incoming Jewish deli that will offer a menu of classic sandwiches made on house-made bread and filled with classics like pastrami, brisket, and corned beef. There will also be Jewish deli favorites like Matzah ball soup, latkes, a bagel & lox platter, pastries, Chocolate Babka French Toast and breakfast sandwiches, as well as many other traditional lunch and breakfast offerings. There will also be a full bar, an organic juice counter, a La Marzocco Mod coffee cafe and craft cocktails including coffee & juice varieties.
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future.
50-plus SDPD officers quit since July: police union
The San Diego Police Union is reporting a severe loss of officers in recent months and is calling on the mayor to do more to help recruit and retain more cops.
theregistrysocal.com
Celebrity Chef to Lease 6,000 SQFT Space in Longfellow-Owned Biovista Development in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA – Longfellow Real Estate Partners (Longfellow), the largest privately held investor and developer of life science buildings in the world, announced their upcoming partnership with celebrity Chef Richard Blais, who is currently co-hosting FOX’s hit show Next Level Chef. Chef Blais, known for creating and operating some of the area’s most popular and successful restaurants, will bring his imaginative flair to the first restaurant in the partnership, California English, a space where professionals and neighbors can gather in the thriving Sorrento Mesa district.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Tenants Sent Eviction Notice By Mistake
Tenants in a 42-unit Linda Vista building were scared and confused after receiving eviction notices nearly three weeks ago, but the owner of the building says those were never sent. Earlier Thursday, when tenants of the Casa Linda Apartments believed they were being evicted, they were rallying together, demanding protections...
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
Tropical Storm Ian impacts felt at home in San Diego
Florida may be thousands of miles away, but the impact of Tropical Storm Ian is being felt here at home.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego
It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
