Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
WDSU
New Orleans CAO says Mayor LaToya Cantrell must repay travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' Chief Administrative Officer said Friday that he would enforce the travel policy as it relates to recent travel upgrades made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It follows a ruling by the city attorney that the mayor is considered a city employee. The New Orleans Chief...
Will Mayor Cantrell have to pay back for travel upgrades?
City of New Orleans Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño says the city attorney’s opinion that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is a city employee means she will have to repay the city nearly $30,000.
iheart.com
NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
Analyst: Mayor's latest controversy presents optics problem
UNO political science professor Ed Chervenak says this latest episode is a possible optics nightmare for Mayor LaToya Cantrell and could ultimately lead to more support for the effort to oust Cantrell from office.
NOLA.com
John Young, former Jefferson Parish president, is considering race for attorney general
Add John Young’s name to the list of candidates eyeing the attorney general’s race next year. “I’m seriously looking at it,” said Young, who served as Jefferson Parish’s president from 2010-16 and as a council member for six years before that. Young spent seven years...
“I love her to this day”: How former staffer came to organize NOLA mayor recall efforts
Before Eileen Carter teamed up with Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste in an attempt to have New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell recalled, Carter was once a part of the Cantrell administration. How did things get this far?
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
Is Mayor Cantrell living rent-free in city-owned French Quarter apartment?
The New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission is asking the City Council to look into claims that Mayor LaToya Cantrell is living for free in a city-owned apartment in the Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square.
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
WWL-TV
'We have no Plan B' | Organizer says NOPD plan to halt crime has to work
NEW ORLEANS — City Council members were there. So was New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, and the recently hired police consultants, former New York Police commander Fausto Pichardo and management guru John Linder. The main item on the menu: public safety. The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation’s...
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell temporarily unable to use Wisner grant funds after court ruling
A civil court judge has sided with the New Orleans City Council, freezing the use of millions of dollars. Judge Kern Reese has temporarily stopped the use of all Wisner funds without court approval. Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be unable to use Wisner grant money. The original donation stated that...
NOLA.com
Slidell courthouse, council chambers must be remediated for mold
South Louisiana residents know all too well how high humidity can lead to problems with mold. The city of Slidell is dealing with such a situation currently at both the City Council Chambers and City Court of East St. Tammany, where mold and/or mold spores have been detected. There was...
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
See where money for the controversial Phase III of the New Orleans jail is coming from
The city of New Orleans has reallocated over $26 million in bond proceeds it was planning to use for a variety of projects — including $3 million for a recreation center in New Orleans East, $2 million to the public libraries, and $6 million for a new Emergency Operations Center — in order to pay for the construction of a controversial “special needs” jail building. Though the building, known as Phase III, is widely opposed by city officials, a judge presiding over the jail’s long-running federal consent decree says it is necessary to provide adequate medical and mental health care to detainees.
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
Mayor Cantrell is city employee and must repay upgrades, city attorney says
Contrary to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s position, the New Orleans City Attorney says mayor is considered an employee of the city, and is therefore required to repay the city for the cost of her travel upgrades.
NOLA.com
Award-winning WDSU-TV reporter and anchor Heath Allen is retiring on Friday
Veteran WDSU reporter and anchor Heath Allen is retiring after 28 years at the New Orleans NBC affiliate. Allen’s last day is Sept. 30. His colleagues gave him an extended send-off with a long segment chronicling his career at WDSU. "It's been a privilege and a pleasure and a...
WDSU
Federal monitor suggests staffing issues could hurt NOPD's chances of complying with consent decree
NEW ORLEANS — The head federal monitor overseeing the New Orleans police in relation to their compliance with the federal consent decree suggests their understaffing could be an issue when it comes to ending the decree. Jonathan Aronie, the lead federal monitor, suggests that a lack of staffing is...
