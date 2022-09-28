ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Sharpton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Qr#Republican#Democrat
NOLA.com

Slidell courthouse, council chambers must be remediated for mold

South Louisiana residents know all too well how high humidity can lead to problems with mold. The city of Slidell is dealing with such a situation currently at both the City Council Chambers and City Court of East St. Tammany, where mold and/or mold spores have been detected. There was...
SLIDELL, LA
The Lens

See where money for the controversial Phase III of the New Orleans jail is coming from

The city of New Orleans has reallocated over $26 million in bond proceeds it was planning to use for a variety of projects — including $3 million for a recreation center in New Orleans East, $2 million to the public libraries, and $6 million for a new Emergency Operations Center — in order to pay for the construction of a controversial “special needs” jail building. Though the building, known as Phase III, is widely opposed by city officials, a judge presiding over the jail’s long-running federal consent decree says it is necessary to provide adequate medical and mental health care to detainees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy