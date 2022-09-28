ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers helping Hurricane Ian victims

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Hurricane Ian causing a significant amount of destruction in Florida, the American Red Cross is stepping up with some help. The American Red Cross has over five hundred disaster relief volunteers in the state of Florida helping in many different areas. Such as shelter, food and first aid.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

October marks launch of Discovery World Lego drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October marks the launch of Discovery World on Market’s Lego drive. The initiative benefits the upcoming children’s museum. The idea came to Discovery World Board Member Keith McClung in an instant. “I stepped on a Lego at my house and every parent has probably...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission accepts Kelly resignation

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission accepted the resignation of a member of the Wood County Airport Authority. At Thursday’s meeting, Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay accepted the resignation of Glen Kelly from the authority and announced the position open. Kelly served as the airport manager from...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Middle school students learn to budget with real world expenses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson Middle School 7th graders got to see what it takes to balance a budget Friday morning by participating in West Virginia Central Credit Union’s Mad City Money initiative. Students used their math skills to budget real-world expenses like buying a house, childcare, groceries, and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Changes are coming for Ritchie County Schools. The school district will have a new person in charge by the start of November. As current superintendent, Jim Brown will be moving on from Ritchie County to become the West Virginia Schoolboard executive director and will leave on October 31.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Local church is preparing for its 75th annual book sale

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trinity Episcopal Church is continuing on their 75-year tradition. The church will be holding their annual book sale next week. This is the church’s 75th year doing the sale. Starting Wednesday, October 5th and going through Saturday, October 8th, tens of thousands of books will...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Farm and Dairy

113 Acres land, and misc.

Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
SENECAVILLE, OH
WTAP

Haunted Parkersburg Tours start back up for the season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting this Friday night, Haunted Parkersburg Tours are back for their 26th year. It’s been a staple fall activity for decades in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Tour guides walk people around Downtown Parkersburg, teaching them about the area and its supernatural history. Stories vary from year...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Woman dies in crash on U.S. 50

WALKER — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) near Montgomery Hill Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department announced. The accident was called in to the Wood County 911 Center around 1:39 p.m. with a report that a woman...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Health officials: syphilis rate continues to increase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I’ve seen things here at the health department that in 30-something years as a nurse practitioner I’ve never seen before. So, it is much higher,” says Mid-Ohio Valley health department clinical services director, Rebecca Eaton. “We usually see one every five to ten years. So, to have 97, that tells me that we have a major problem.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

