WTAP
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers helping Hurricane Ian victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Hurricane Ian causing a significant amount of destruction in Florida, the American Red Cross is stepping up with some help. The American Red Cross has over five hundred disaster relief volunteers in the state of Florida helping in many different areas. Such as shelter, food and first aid.
WTAP
Parkersburg H.S. Care Closet looking for more food and clothes donations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school is looking for more donations for its food and clothing pantry. The Parkersburg high school “Care Closet” is looking for more help in stocking food and clothing supplies for students. The officials of the closet, school nurse Danielle Brookover and teacher...
WTAP
October marks launch of Discovery World Lego drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October marks the launch of Discovery World on Market’s Lego drive. The initiative benefits the upcoming children’s museum. The idea came to Discovery World Board Member Keith McClung in an instant. “I stepped on a Lego at my house and every parent has probably...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission accepts Kelly resignation
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission accepted the resignation of a member of the Wood County Airport Authority. At Thursday’s meeting, Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay accepted the resignation of Glen Kelly from the authority and announced the position open. Kelly served as the airport manager from...
WTAP
Parkersburg Lions Club packed up a truck filled with collected eyeglasses for those in need
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Lions Club packed up a truck full of recycled eyeglasses that the Mid-Ohio Valley collected Wednesday morning. The Lions Club collected over 35,000 eyeglasses from the community to bring to Roanoke, Virginia to a recycling center to distribute the eyeglasses around the world. This...
Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
WTAP
Middle school students learn to budget with real world expenses
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson Middle School 7th graders got to see what it takes to balance a budget Friday morning by participating in West Virginia Central Credit Union’s Mad City Money initiative. Students used their math skills to budget real-world expenses like buying a house, childcare, groceries, and...
WTAP
ODNR issues permit for injection well in Little Hocking amidst pollution fears
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued a permit for an injection well in Little Hocking. Some locals and the Little Hocking Water Association fear the project could pollute their drinking water. Linda Aller, a hydrogeologist with Bennett and Williams who works with the Little...
WTAP
Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Changes are coming for Ritchie County Schools. The school district will have a new person in charge by the start of November. As current superintendent, Jim Brown will be moving on from Ritchie County to become the West Virginia Schoolboard executive director and will leave on October 31.
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
WSAZ
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
WTAP
Local church is preparing for its 75th annual book sale
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trinity Episcopal Church is continuing on their 75-year tradition. The church will be holding their annual book sale next week. This is the church’s 75th year doing the sale. Starting Wednesday, October 5th and going through Saturday, October 8th, tens of thousands of books will...
WTAP
American Red Cross out of “crisis shortage” but in “vulnerable state”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross is reporting that it is out of “crisis levels” for blood supply. However, officials are saying this won’t mean that the non-profit is out of the clear yet. The organization’s Ohio River Valley chapter executive director, Sharon Kesselring says...
Farm and Dairy
113 Acres land, and misc.
Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
WTAP
Haunted Parkersburg Tours start back up for the season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting this Friday night, Haunted Parkersburg Tours are back for their 26th year. It’s been a staple fall activity for decades in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Tour guides walk people around Downtown Parkersburg, teaching them about the area and its supernatural history. Stories vary from year...
WSAZ
Box truck crashes into home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woman dies in crash on U.S. 50
WALKER — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) near Montgomery Hill Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department announced. The accident was called in to the Wood County 911 Center around 1:39 p.m. with a report that a woman...
WTAP
Health officials: syphilis rate continues to increase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I’ve seen things here at the health department that in 30-something years as a nurse practitioner I’ve never seen before. So, it is much higher,” says Mid-Ohio Valley health department clinical services director, Rebecca Eaton. “We usually see one every five to ten years. So, to have 97, that tells me that we have a major problem.”
WTAP
Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
