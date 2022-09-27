Read full article on original website
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
This ladder has not been moved since 1728 because it is located at the site where Jesus is said to have died
Immovable LadderCredit: Wilson44691; Public Domain Image. There is a small, wooden ladder that is perched under the window of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. There is nothing special about the ladder and it is rather unassuming but it represents something important for the Christians in the area.
The seal of the prophet Isaiah is the only physical evidence that he ever existed
This is believed to be the seal of the prophet IsaiahTwitter @GeorgeAthas. Isaiah is a biblical 8th-century prophet who is most famous for being named after the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament of the Bible. He is also reported to be one of the authors of the book.
Video Reveals the Recent Discovery of a 3,300-Year-Old Burial Cave from Pharaoh Ramses II's Rule Over the Israelites
Carved in the shape of a square into the bedrock, a cave that has not been touched for 3,300 years has been discovered. The cave is located in Palmachim National Park, on the coast of Israel. It is from the late Bronze Age, during which Pharaoh Ramses II (also spelled Ramesses or Rameses) ruled and the Egyptian Empire controlled Canaan. Researchers assert that the discovery will "give us a complete picture of the funeral customs of the late Bronze Age." [i] [vi]
The ‘fathers of the church’ died around 1,500 years ago, but these ancient leaders still influence Christianity today
Nearly 60 years ago, in October 1962, Pope John XXIII convened the Second Vatican Council. For the 21st time in the Catholic Church’s history, the pope gathered bishops from around the world – several thousand of them – to address matters of church doctrine and practice. Today,...
In Christ Poem by Gary James Smith
For with grace that was greater than all of my sin. And my repentant heart enjoyed the music of Heaven. And Who indwells our heart's through the Holy Spirit. When we place our trust in Him... Hallelujah what a Saviour!. Gary James Smith.
Archaeologist's Recent Discovery- King Solomon's Notorious Copper Mines Shut Down Due To Long Period of Overexploitation
Archaeologists recently found that "the biblical-era copper bonanza in southern Israel," ceased due to miners' overexploitation of the scant desert vegetation. According to an analysis of 3,000-year-old charcoal discoveries, the miners used it to fuel their furnaces. [i]
