Carved in the shape of a square into the bedrock, a cave that has not been touched for 3,300 years has been discovered. The cave is located in Palmachim National Park, on the coast of Israel. It is from the late Bronze Age, during which Pharaoh Ramses II (also spelled Ramesses or Rameses) ruled and the Egyptian Empire controlled Canaan. Researchers assert that the discovery will "give us a complete picture of the funeral customs of the late Bronze Age." [i] [vi]

11 DAYS AGO