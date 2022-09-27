ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WCVB

Mass. paramedic on assisting in Ian-ravaged Florida

The hurricane wreckage on Florida's west coast is now drawing in thousands of emergency workers from around the country to help. One of them is Jim Sheard, a paramedic at South Shore Health who is now assisting the federal disaster response team.
FLORIDA STATE
WCVB

Videos show destruction in Florida left behind by Hurricane Ian

Video above: Drone video shows widespread flooding in Kissimmee, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida near as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that show the storm's devastating impact:. Reporter rescues woman...
FLORIDA STATE
WCVB

Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
GARDNER, MA
#Hurricanes
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA

