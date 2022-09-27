Read full article on original website
BBC
Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal
Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned. The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated. The Church said the suspension did not...
Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford
About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
BBC
Unravelling the mystery of the unknown bairn
Ian Robertson and his five-year-old son had walked less than 50 metres along Tayport beach when they saw something floating among the seaweed, not far from the water's edge. It looked odd and out of place, like an outsized plastic doll. Ian waded out into the cold North Sea waters...
BBC
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leeds are without Adam Forshaw because of a knee problem and Archie Gray, who suffered a fractured toe at home. Rodrigo has returned to full training after a shoulder injury. Aston Villa are missing injured first-choice full-backs Matty Cash and Lucas Digne, with summer signing Ludwig Augustinsson set to make his debut.
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
BBC
Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Neves, Dumfries, Cancelo, Haaland, Maddison, Tielemans, Martinez, Gakpo
Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is seen by Barcelona as a long-term target to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport) Chelsea want to sign Inter Milan's Dutch international wing-back Denzel Dumfries, 26. Inter would sell for around £44m. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) Real Madrid will attempt...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Train strike: Worst rail disruption of year as workers walk out
More than 50,000 workers are taking part in a strike resulting in the worst rail disruption of the year so far. Members of four unions are staging 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It means only 11% of usual train services are running, with large...
BBC
'We're not playing Haaland - we're playing Man City' - Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not fazed by the prospect of a derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. Summer signing Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund, but Ten Hag dismissed suggestions it is all about stopping the Norway frontman.
Minister says Liz Truss ‘enjoying’ new policy direction and welfare cuts are needed – as it happened
Levelling up secretary Simon Clarke says PM is ‘astonishingly resilient’ and will continue to do what ‘she believes is right’
BBC
Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'
New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
U.K.
BBC
Welsh independence: Thousands march through Cardiff
Thousands of people have been taking part in a march and rally in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence. The event was organised by All Under One Banner Cymru, which held its first march in Cardiff in 2019. Organisers estimated about 10,000 at the march, with the last in Wrexham attracting...
U.K.
