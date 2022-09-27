ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KSBW.com

Videos show destruction in Florida left behind by Hurricane Ian

Video above: Drone video shows widespread flooding in Kissimmee, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida near as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that show the storm's devastating impact:. Reporter rescues woman...
FLORIDA STATE
KSBW.com

Watch live video as Tropical Storm Ian drenches Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
FLORIDA STATE
KSBW.com

4-month-old Monterey Bay Aquarium penguin dies

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced that one of their newest penguins has died. Pfeiffer hatched on May 24, 2022, and was the most recent addition to their penguin colony. On Thursday, the aquarium reported that the bird had been euthanized as its health declined. Pfeiffer had...
ANIMALS
KSBW.com

Hurricane Ian impacts Monterey Bay F.C.'s home finale

SEASIDE, Calif. — Hurricane Ian has forced a change to Monterey Bay F.C.'s final home match of the season. The Union was scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside. But due to travel issues caused by the hurricane, the club announced on...
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Newsom demands California regulator take action to lower gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for California regulators to speed up the transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline as prices at the pump keep rising. Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to take whatever steps are necessary to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline. The blend, normally only allowed to be made after Oct. 31, is easier to make and cheaper for consumers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Hurricanes
KSBW.com

Governor Newsom signed the farmworkers union bill. Now what?

To the shock of some labor groups and agricultural leaders across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a measure aimed at making it easier for farmworkers to unionize in California. California’s agriculture industry is one of the state’s largest economic drivers. It produces about $50 billion in revenue...
CALIFORNIA STATE

