Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Videos show destruction in Florida left behind by Hurricane Ian
Video above: Drone video shows widespread flooding in Kissimmee, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida near as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that show the storm's devastating impact:. Reporter rescues woman...
KSBW.com
Watch live video as Tropical Storm Ian drenches Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay FC holds onto sliver of hope to make it into playoffs
SEASIDE, Calif. — After a lackluster game on the road, Monterey Bay F.C. is holding onto a sliver of hope of making it into the playoffs. After losing, 4-0, to Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday, the MBFC is left with a very narrow path to the USL playoffs.
KSBW.com
4-month-old Monterey Bay Aquarium penguin dies
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced that one of their newest penguins has died. Pfeiffer hatched on May 24, 2022, and was the most recent addition to their penguin colony. On Thursday, the aquarium reported that the bird had been euthanized as its health declined. Pfeiffer had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
Hurricane Ian impacts Monterey Bay F.C.'s home finale
SEASIDE, Calif. — Hurricane Ian has forced a change to Monterey Bay F.C.'s final home match of the season. The Union was scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside. But due to travel issues caused by the hurricane, the club announced on...
KSBW.com
Newsom demands California regulator take action to lower gas prices
Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for California regulators to speed up the transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline as prices at the pump keep rising. Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to take whatever steps are necessary to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline. The blend, normally only allowed to be made after Oct. 31, is easier to make and cheaper for consumers.
KSBW.com
Rainbow fentanyl increasingly found on Central Coast, no fear its in candy officials say
MONTEREY, Calif. — As fentanyl continues to be prevalent on the Central Coast, police in Monterey said they continue to see a rise in rainbow-colored fentanyl. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported here on the Central Coast in July. On Wednesday, officials said they've seen an increase since July. “Unfortunately,...
KSBW.com
California gas prices rising due to some issues with West Coast oil refineries
California is experiencing higher gas prices, while the rest of the country is staying steady. The national average for a regular gallon of as is $3.77, while in California it's $6.04, according to AAA. The numbers show that the same gallon costs 76 cents more than a month ago, 55...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom signs hundreds of new California laws. Here's what they cover
Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a midnight deadline Friday to pass or reject hundreds of proposals that the legislature sent to his desk this year. Here is a look at what will become state law. Health care. SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender health care, shielding...
KSBW.com
Central Coast agriculture community reacts to Newsom's farmworker unionization bill
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed bill AB 2183 Tuesday, leaving many surprised. The bill made headlines over the past month as supporters followed in the footsteps of Caesar Chavez by marching 335 miles from Delano to Sacramento in the hopes of persuading the governor to sign it.
KSBW.com
Survey: Top issues for California voters: Inflation, homelessness and housing costs
A new statewide survey is breaking down the top issues for California voters just weeks out from the November midterm elections. According to the Public Policy Institute of California September 2022 survey, nearly three out of 10 Californians who responded said jobs, the economy and inflation was the most important issue facing the state today.
KSBW.com
Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project fully funded after Newsom signature
PAJARO, Calif. — After decades of inaction, a long overdue levee project to prevent flooding in the Pajaro and Watsonville area has secured the funding it needs to start construction. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 489 authored by Senator John Laird, which will advance state funds to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
Governor Newsom signed the farmworkers union bill. Now what?
To the shock of some labor groups and agricultural leaders across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a measure aimed at making it easier for farmworkers to unionize in California. California’s agriculture industry is one of the state’s largest economic drivers. It produces about $50 billion in revenue...
Comments / 0