Trinity girls soccer offense scorches in win over East Pennsboro
Trinity’s girls soccer team didn’t waste any time rebounding from its first loss of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After dropping a 2-1 contest to Bishop McDevitt on Tuesday, the Shamrocks came out and defeated East Pennsboro at home 6-0 to improve to 9-1 on the season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 28, 2022: Mt. Lebanon girls soccer maintains top spot in section
Melia Peer and Leah Kessler scored to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 2-1 victory over Canon-McMillan in Section 2-4A girls soccer Wednesday. The Blue Devils (10-1-1, 8-1) stayed in first place in the section, ahead of Peters Township (7-1-2, 6-1-1), which had its match with Bethel Park postponed by a power outage. Lilly Bane scored for Canon-McMillan (4-5-2, 4-4-1).
Mechanicsburg sweeps Hershey in Mid-Penn Keystone girls volleyball action
In a Mid-Penn Keystone divisional tilt, Mechanicsburg (8-1) kept its impressive season rolling with a 3-0 victory against Hershey Wednesday. The Wildcats blanked the Trojans 25-15, 25-7, 25-21. Junior Courtney Foose paced the Wildcats with 28 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, and 1 kill. Kelsea Harshbarger finished the contest with...
Boiling Springs volleyball tops Bishop McDevitt in five sets
In a thrilling five-set battle, Boiling Springs was able to come out on top against Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Bubblers won the first set 26-24, but then dropped the next two frames 18-25 and 32-34. Down to their last legs, though, they managed to win 25-15 and 16-14.
Central Dauphin girls soccer cruises past Carlisle
HARRSIBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The defending District lll Class 4A champions, Central Dauphin girls soccer, continue to roll this season as the Rams defeated Carlisle 6-1 on Wednesday night. All six CD goals happened in the first half, while the only Thundering Herd goal occurred with less than ten seconds remaining on the clock in […]
H.S. football: Pennsbury knocks off unbeaten Central Bucks East behind Mulbah
BRISTOL TWP. — Galamama Mulbah suffered through the last two winless seasons of Pennsbury football. After opening this season with a loss to mighty Coatesville, the Falcons have won five in a row. On Friday night, he had a big say in that fifth win, running for 203 yards and three touchdowns in...
Hershey edges Palmyra in big Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup
Every Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup is a battle, and Thursday’s contest between Palmyra and Hershey was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. At home, the Trojans were able to take care of business against a terrific Palmyra team, edging the...
Central York outplays Dallastown in Week 6
DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Central York claimed a 35-21 victory over Dallastown during week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
Week 6 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Get everything you need to know before the kickoff of Week 6 in the 2022 Central Pennsylvania High School football season. As teams enter the full swing of conference action, Allie Berube and Nick Petraccione break down some of the biggest Friday night matchups and welcome in Dan Tomaso for the […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Boys soccer team speeds up after slow start
The Norwin boys soccer team is all about streaks this season. The Knights lost three in a row early on but quickly recovered to win five in a row and climb back into the WPIAL playoff race in Section 2-4A. Not that the Knights ever considered themselves “out” of it....
Delone Catholic wins 2OT thriller against York Catholic in Week 6
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Delone Catholic earned a hard-fought 31-28 win in double-overtime against York Catholic in week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
State College remains undefeated against Central Dauphin East in Week 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, in a week six game, State College beat Central Dauphin East by a score of 42-14, improving to 6-0 on the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of […]
Bishop McDevitt smacks Milton Hershey in Week 6
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt annihilated Milton Hershey 68-22 in their week six matchup on Friday, Sept. 30. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
Mechanicsburg wins close game against East Pennsboro in Week 6
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg squeezed out a 10-7 win over East Pennsboro during week six of the season on Friday, Sept. 30. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
GIRLS SOCCER: Birthday Celebrations, Anticipated Returns and Big Wins Highlight This Week’s PCL Notebook
Quite a birthday celebration for Lansdale Catholic’s Carolyn Moore. Carolyn Moore may have received some good birthday gifts, but she supplied herself with the best one, or should we say two. A junior at Lansdale Catholic, Moore celebrated her 17th birthday on Sept. 29 by scoring twice as Lansdale...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin boys soccer getting its swagger back, getting into thick of Class 4A picture
Call it conditioned experience. That is what five Norwin senior soccer players are getting — and honing — with each game they play this season. The players’ fast growth from JV a year ago to key varsity contributors has the Knights on a hot streak, back in the thick of the WPIAL Class 4A playoff race and out to prove this is no “down year” in North Huntingdon.
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Girls soccer, volleyball teams remain unbeaten
Greencastle-Antrim 3, Boiling Springs 0: The Blue Devils picked up their fourth shutout victory in their last five games by blanking Boiling Springs on Thursday night at Kaley Field. Chase Davidson had the hot hand on offense, scoring a goal in the first half for Greencastle (7-3, -3 MPC) and...
H.S. Roundup: Viau’s hat trick leads Irish to an eighth win in their last nine games
Fisher Catholic 4, Liberty Union 2: JJ Viau scored three goals, giving him his fourth hat trick in his last five games, and he added an assist to help lead the Irish past the Lions. It was Fisher Catholic’s eighth win in their last nine games. Jake Krooner scored one...
