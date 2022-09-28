ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Trinity girls soccer offense scorches in win over East Pennsboro

Trinity’s girls soccer team didn’t waste any time rebounding from its first loss of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After dropping a 2-1 contest to Bishop McDevitt on Tuesday, the Shamrocks came out and defeated East Pennsboro at home 6-0 to improve to 9-1 on the season.
PENN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 28, 2022: Mt. Lebanon girls soccer maintains top spot in section

Melia Peer and Leah Kessler scored to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 2-1 victory over Canon-McMillan in Section 2-4A girls soccer Wednesday. The Blue Devils (10-1-1, 8-1) stayed in first place in the section, ahead of Peters Township (7-1-2, 6-1-1), which had its match with Bethel Park postponed by a power outage. Lilly Bane scored for Canon-McMillan (4-5-2, 4-4-1).
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Baker
Person
Reagan Wilson
abc27 News

Central Dauphin girls soccer cruises past Carlisle

HARRSIBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The defending District lll Class 4A champions, Central Dauphin girls soccer, continue to roll this season as the Rams defeated Carlisle 6-1 on Wednesday night. All six CD goals happened in the first half, while the only Thundering Herd goal occurred with less than ten seconds remaining on the clock in […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Central York outplays Dallastown in Week 6

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Central York claimed a 35-21 victory over Dallastown during week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
DALLASTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Brandywine#Applecross Country Club#The C M American#Unionville#Demons
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Boys soccer team speeds up after slow start

The Norwin boys soccer team is all about streaks this season. The Knights lost three in a row early on but quickly recovered to win five in a row and climb back into the WPIAL playoff race in Section 2-4A. Not that the Knights ever considered themselves “out” of it....
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
abc27 News

Delone Catholic wins 2OT thriller against York Catholic in Week 6

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Delone Catholic earned a hard-fought 31-28 win in double-overtime against York Catholic in week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Bishop McDevitt smacks Milton Hershey in Week 6

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt annihilated Milton Hershey 68-22 in their week six matchup on Friday, Sept. 30. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
MILTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin boys soccer getting its swagger back, getting into thick of Class 4A picture

Call it conditioned experience. That is what five Norwin senior soccer players are getting — and honing — with each game they play this season. The players’ fast growth from JV a year ago to key varsity contributors has the Knights on a hot streak, back in the thick of the WPIAL Class 4A playoff race and out to prove this is no “down year” in North Huntingdon.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Girls soccer, volleyball teams remain unbeaten

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Boiling Springs 0: The Blue Devils picked up their fourth shutout victory in their last five games by blanking Boiling Springs on Thursday night at Kaley Field. Chase Davidson had the hot hand on offense, scoring a goal in the first half for Greencastle (7-3, -3 MPC) and...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy