Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
‘When I’m chief’: Two of the finalists for Lafayette police chief share their visions at forum
Two of the three finalists for Lafayette police chief pitched themselves and their ideas to the community on Thursday evening, just two weeks before they’re set to be questioned by interviewers in the final round of Lafayette Consolidated Government’s hiring process. Former Louisiana State Police trooper Brian Ardoin...
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Fire at famous roux and barbecue sauce warehouse leaves impact on community
Last night in Ville Platte, the building where the famous Kary's Roux and Pig Stand Barbecue Sauce is made suffered a fire.
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
The 72nd Louisiana Cattle Festival Announces Music Lineup
The first full weekend of October is coming up and you know what that means… The Louisiana Cattle Festival is returning for its 72nd year. This year the festival will take place on October 7-9, 2022 at the Red Barn located at 2901 Old Erath Road in Abbeville, La.
Former ‘Gremlin Gang’ member signs million-dollar record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
Women Who Mean Business: Anita Begnaud's next goal? Bring a large hotel downtown
Editor's note: This is the first in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Anita Begnaud’s next mission is to help land a hotel in downtown Lafayette. And not just a chain boutique hotel....
Where Is The Best Steak in Acadiana? Here Are Your Favorites
In this post, we are in search of the best steak in Lafayette (or in Acadiana, for that matter) and we are going on your recommendations.
Crumbl Cookies franchise set to open in Lafayette
Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based franchise will open its first Lafayette location this week.
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
Here are the 10 people applying for vacancy on Lafayette Parish Library Board
Ten people, including a school librarian and university professor, have applied for a vacant seat on the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control, which in the past year has been stacked with Christian conservatives as it deals with requests to ban books and restrict LGBTQ materials. The Lafayette Parish Council...
Breaux Bridge Citywide Garage Sale Returns for its 16th Year
The Breaux Bridge Citywide Garage sale is back.
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
For years, folks in Acadiana have wondered why not chocolate.
School pickup lines creating traffic and blocking local business
With bus driver shortages creating a greater need for car riders, a Lafayette doctor has school pickup lines blocking his driveway.
Lafayette Representative begins 30-day treatment program for alcoholism
Louisiana State Rep. Stuart Bishop has entered a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in St. Martin Parish
News 10 reported on a hit-and-run incidents in Breaux Bridge
