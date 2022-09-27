ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 20

Blue Collar Sinner
3d ago

The cheapest thing to do is park and hang out with friends, obviously folks can't afford to go out to the movies, restaurants, clubs because of the Biden inflation

Reply(4)
6
LJWR
3d ago

Teens have been using SW Military since the '80s. Back then it was every night and there were fights and stabbings. Parents now are probably the ones who did it way back when.

Reply
3
Dan Garcia
3d ago

we need to make a race track and have Friday race night and hang out and we can make a profit and with that money we could also give it out to our schools on the south side and the racers could also get money if they win they get so much if they lose they still get something

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Cars
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
KTSA

Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Street Racing#Service Area#Sw Military#The South Patrol Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KSAT 12

Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the East Side. Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy