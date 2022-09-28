Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fontana Herald News
Walmart will be holding event in Fontana to hire dozens of drivers
Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana. While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
All eastbound 91 Freeway lanes through Corona to be closed all weekend, starting tonight
The eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be fully shut down again all weekend, starting tonight, to complete work on the 91 Refresh Project.Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all eastbound 91 Freeway lanes will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.RCTC officials say this weekend's work will allow crews to finish repaving lanes, after temporary asphalt was put in place earlier this month. Heavy delays are expected for those who must go eastbound on the 91 Freeway, and RCTC says those drivers will be rerouted using the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway connectors. Drivers who need to get through the area were advised to find an alternate route around the closure or use Metrolink.Work on this stretch of the 91 Freeway won't wrap up with this closure, so drivers should expect more weekend closures throughout the fall.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
z1077fm.com
Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail amongst 11 newspapers sold to International Media Group
The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Half of 91 Freeway Set for Closure Friday evening, Through the Weekend
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through the weekend — for the second time in less than a month — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays in the construction zone.
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont embellishes its State of the City
Typically, in past years, a Beaumont Chamber of Commerce-sponsored State of the City event includes a sit-down dinner, catered by servers, as a prelude to city officials offering insights as to what has transpired in the city’s latest developments, as to what may come in the years ahead. The...
menifee247.com
Motorcycle single-vehicle accident closes Menifee Road
A motorcyclist who crashed in a single-vehicle accident on Menifee Road Thursday morning was transported to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. Officers from the Menifee Police Department responded at about 5:50 a.m. to the report of an accident on Menifee Road south of Scott Road near Broken Arrow Circle, according to a Menifee PD news release. First responders performed life-saving efforts and the motorcyclist was transported. No other details on his condition were released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free Fall Fest Saturday at San Timoteo schoolhouse near Beaumont
A festival heralding the start of fall and celebrating renovations of a historic schoolhouse near Beaumont will be held Saturday, featuring exhibits, candy, music and children’s activities. The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, in partnership with the Riverside County Parks & Open-Space District, will host the “Fall Fest” at...
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets now offering 2-hour, same-day grocery delivery with Amazon
Cardenas Markets announced this week it will offer two-hour, same-day grocery delivery via Amazon in select locations, adding to its roster of existing delivery providers. Customers in the California communities of Indio, Pomona, Murrieta and Pittsburgh, as well as Las Vegas will have access to the service. More locations are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Riverside metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild
The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Burglars Take $6.5 Million in Guns and Goods from Joshua Tree Commercial Property
Thieves robbed a Joshua Tree commercial property of a reported $6.5 million in guns and goods last week. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 62147 Desertair Road near downtown Joshua Tree Friday, September 23. Though the commercial property is not currently operating...
whereverfamily.com
Fall Activities in Murrieta, California
Murrieta, California, offers family travelers plenty of fun activities this fall. From outdoor activities to craft beer tastings, Murrieta hosts autumnal fun for everyone. Murrieta is home to excellent hiking opportunities, regardless of your skill level. The scenic Santa Rosa Plateau Trail offers a leisurely loop, Tenaja Falls features a moderate trail and Cole Canyon Trail offers a greater elevation change. There are miles of various terrain with unique scenery, from historic adobes to waterfalls. Murrieta also offers scenic mountain biking trails and clearly marked city bike lanes. Popular cycling routes include Sylvan Meadows, Engelmann Oak Loop Trail and La Alba Trails.
Inland Center shopping mall shooting: Person injured in San Bernardino as cops confirm no ‘active shooter’ threat
ONE person has been shot after a spray of gunfire erupted outside of a shopping center. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Inland Center Mall on Friday afternoon in San Bernardino, California. The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that officers responded to a 911...
KCET
5 Can't-Miss Riverside Art and Culture Destinations
The city of Riverside in California's Inland Empire is plenty historic, with its long legacy of orange groves and its "Gold Rush" of the citrus sort. But when it was founded by John North and a group of East Coast-ers in 1870, it was to further education and culture. Most...
Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino
Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
1 person shot at Inland Center shopping mall in San Bernardino, police say
One person was shot at the Inland Center shopping mall in San Bernardino, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.
Amtrak, Metrolink rail tracks halt operations through Orange County until further notice for emergency work
Commuters who rely on the LOSSAN rail corridor heading through San Clemente will be subjected to rail closures for the foreseeable future, after considerable erosion in the area has called for emergency work to re-stabilize the tracks. "Safety concerns to the right-of-way in San Clemente has made it necessary to suspend train service through the area," said Pacific Surfliner officials via Twitter on Friday. The cause of those safety concerns comes at the tail end of a series of heavy storms that hit the area, causing high tides and noted erosion in the area as portions of the coast crumbled into the...
Comments / 0