ESPN
Fan throws banana at Brazil players during goal celebration in final World Cup warm-up
A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal from forward Richarlison in the side's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was celebrating scoring Brazil's second goal of the game, said racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if it goes unpunished.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar
GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in...
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
ESPN
The flaws of the World Cup favorites: Why France, Brazil, England and others could struggle in Qatar
At this point, it's easier to list which national teams are not in the middle of some kind of pre-World Cup crisis. Forget the USMNT's forgettable loss to Japan; after all, the majority of the tournament favorites all seem to be experiencing their own kinds of meltdowns. Such is the...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
NECN
USMNT Draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in Final Friendly Before World Cup
The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
MLS・
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Suárez's shameful handball. The ball was heading toward an open net....
Yardbarker
Watch: Tottenham’s Richarlison subject to racist act during goal celebration in Brazil match
Brazil were in action tonight against Tunisia in Paris and the match has been overshadowed by a racist act towards Tottenham’s Richarlison. Tite’s side won the clash 5-1 at the Parc des Princes and look like the team to beat heading into the World Cup in November. However,...
hypebeast.com
Christian Pulisic Is Calm, Collected and Ready for His First FIFA World Cup
Do you remember the first time you had Gatorade? I do. How could I forget? It was at football practice during a hot summer day. My team was toiling away, and our coach busted out a massive orange jug filled with yellow liquid that wasn’t quite water … and certainly not urine. Little did we know that we would never have the same appreciation for hose water again, as that magical yellow-orange liquid, gave us a jolt of energy to power through that sweltering afternoon.
NFL・
Qatar confirms COVID-19 test requirements for World Cup fans
GENEVA (AP) — Fans going to the World Cup in Qatar must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation’s rules to combat COVID-19, organizers said Thursday. All visitors aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking people’s...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Soccer-England women to face Japan, Norway in November friendlies
Sept 29 (Reuters) - European champions England will round off a memorable year with friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the women's national team announced on Thursday.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach through 2026 World Cup
HARRISON, N,J. (AP) — Lionel Scaloni will remain as Argentina’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup. Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, made the announcement after Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Jamaica in the Albiceleste’s next-to-last tuneup match for this year’s World Cup. “We continue to bet on the comprehensive national team project,” Tapia said. Scaloni, 44, replaced Jorge Sampaoli as coach after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup. Argentina won last year’s Copa América for its first major title since the 1993 Copa América and is on a 35-game unbeaten streak since a loss to Brazil at the Copa América on July 2, 2019.
West Brom Women change shorts from white to navy over period concerns
West Bromwich Albion Women have made the decision to change the colour of their shorts due to concerns in the squad about wearing white while on their periods.The FA National League Northern Premier Division outfit announced the change from white to navy shorts on Thursday following a full consultation with their playing group.Albion revealed they will wear their new navy shorts for the first time in this weekend’s fixture with Brighouse Town and ensure future home kits follow a similar format of not using white shorts with the issue highlighted by the Lionesses during the summer.“Albion Women will wear navy...
Yardbarker
Sergio Ramos intervened to cool tension between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior
A dressing like that of Paris Saint-Germain, full of some of the finest footballers in the world commanding the highest salaries in football, is bound to be beset by egos. Two of the largest have not seen eye-to-eye of late, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior clashing on multiple occasions early in the season. Most publicly, the two argued about a penalty and in one instance, Neymar cussed out Mbappe for not passing to him with an open goal.
