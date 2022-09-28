ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

mspmag.com

Store Owners Band Together for Vintage Fall Crawl

In the Twin Cities, vintage shop owners aren’t competing with each other. They’d rather support each other and lift each other up. That’s how the first-annual Vintage Fall Crawl came to be, at least. Tandem Vintage owner Amanda Baumann and The Mustache Cat owner Rebecca Sansone were kicking around ideas one day, hoping to find a way to collaborate and connect their vintage shops and customers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
mspmag.com

Now Open: Nova in Hudson, WI

Brett Splinter has a bar. In Wisconsin. For some in the hospitality industry, that's good enough. I don't have to say another thing other than: where. Splinter has revived the old Nova Wine Bar across the river in Hudson, relaunched simply as Nova. If Splinter's name only sounds vaguely familiar...
HUDSON, WI
WJON

John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th

Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Beer#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Seedhouse Brewery#Able Brewery#Animales Burger Co#The Twin Cities
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bring Me The News

New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall

Black Coffee and Waffle Bar will open Monday, Oct. 3 within the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. Courtesy of Strategy Factory. Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is bringing its speciality waffles and locally-roasted coffee concoctions to the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. The new location, which will be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

I'm scared – what about you?

Is it Halloween? Are there ghosts in my house? I can only focus on what is in front of me. What is this me being scared? It's a mystery. Do you ever get scared? Is it a mystery to you? Tell yourself, tell others or tell me at news@longfellownokomismessenger.com. Boooooo!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis resident living near gang warzone installs bulletproof bed headboard: "I sleep very calmly"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Finding a safe space when gunfire erupts. That's the reality for some people living on Minneapolis' north side. One woman has taken what some might think a pretty extreme measure, but it's what she did to feel safe as she lays her head to sleep at night."In the last couple of week's I've had gunfire 500 feet from my house," Juliee Oden said.Oden's north-side home sits in the middle of the war zone where the battle between two gangs -- the Hi's and the Low's -- is raging."I started counting gun shots in rhythm, so I would always...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

