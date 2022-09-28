Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VERY Popular Restaurant For Sale in Minneapolis for $6 Million
Have you always had dreams of owning a restaurant? Wouldn't it be easier to buy something that was already established and successful and you could just hit the ground running?. That opportunity is here!. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge is for sale for the price of a cool 6 million dollars....
mspmag.com
Store Owners Band Together for Vintage Fall Crawl
In the Twin Cities, vintage shop owners aren’t competing with each other. They’d rather support each other and lift each other up. That’s how the first-annual Vintage Fall Crawl came to be, at least. Tandem Vintage owner Amanda Baumann and The Mustache Cat owner Rebecca Sansone were kicking around ideas one day, hoping to find a way to collaborate and connect their vintage shops and customers.
fox9.com
Food truck operators facing shutdown in Minneapolis say they've been granted reprieve
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two food truck operators in Minneapolis, who said they were threatened with being shut down over an outdated Minneapolis ordinance, say they've been granted a temporary reprieve. FOX 9 spoke with the owners of Animales Barbeque and Boomin' Barbecue, who said the city had warned them...
Able Seedhouse + Brewery in NE Minneapolis to close its doors
Able Seedhouse + Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis, which has been open for almost seven years, will close its doors on Saturday . The brewery, which first opened in November of 2015 at 1121 Quincy St. NE., announced the closure on Instagram Tuesday. “The time has come to close the doors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
mspmag.com
Now Open: Nova in Hudson, WI
Brett Splinter has a bar. In Wisconsin. For some in the hospitality industry, that's good enough. I don't have to say another thing other than: where. Splinter has revived the old Nova Wine Bar across the river in Hudson, relaunched simply as Nova. If Splinter's name only sounds vaguely familiar...
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years
Darby's Pub and Grill in Minneapolis has announced it will be closing in October. A social media post by owner Marcus Dorn says the North Loop spot at 315 N. Fifth Ave. will close on Oct. 22. "It has been an amazing yet difficult almost 11-year run, and I thank...
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard
A concept plan for the redevelopment of the former Youngblood Lumber Company site in Northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Solhem Companies / city of Minneapolis. A seven-story apartment building and a new brewery and taproom are proposed to transform the former Youngblood Lumber Company property in northeast Minneapolis. Solhem Companies is...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar will open Monday, Oct. 3 within the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. Courtesy of Strategy Factory. Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is bringing its speciality waffles and locally-roasted coffee concoctions to the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. The new location, which will be...
fox9.com
Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
I'm scared – what about you?
Is it Halloween? Are there ghosts in my house? I can only focus on what is in front of me. What is this me being scared? It's a mystery. Do you ever get scared? Is it a mystery to you? Tell yourself, tell others or tell me at news@longfellownokomismessenger.com. Boooooo!
fox9.com
Minneapolis clears homeless encampment by the Greenway, sparking complaints
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city workers cleared a homeless encampment in the area of East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue, sparking complaints and protests by encampment supporters on social media. The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with...
Minneapolis resident living near gang warzone installs bulletproof bed headboard: "I sleep very calmly"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Finding a safe space when gunfire erupts. That's the reality for some people living on Minneapolis' north side. One woman has taken what some might think a pretty extreme measure, but it's what she did to feel safe as she lays her head to sleep at night."In the last couple of week's I've had gunfire 500 feet from my house," Juliee Oden said.Oden's north-side home sits in the middle of the war zone where the battle between two gangs -- the Hi's and the Low's -- is raging."I started counting gun shots in rhythm, so I would always...
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Comments / 0