crowdfundinsider.com
Capchase Integration with Xero to Offer SMBs Quick Access to Capital
Capchase, a provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able “to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store.”. Financial data will automatically...
crowdfundinsider.com
Chase, DoorDash, Mastercard to Launch Credit Card
Chase, which is reportedly one of the largest co-brand card issuers in the U.S., and DoorDash, the local commerce platform, announced plans “to launch the first-ever DoorDash credit card, with Mastercard as the exclusive payments network for the new card.”. The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard will “allow cardmembers to unlock...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mollie Introduces Mollie Capital to Provide Flexible Financing
The team at Mollie is pleased to introduce a new product to help their customers drive growth: Mollie Capital. Described as a fast and flexible way for their customers to access funding, Capital’s launch also signifies their “move into financial services.”. Mollie Capital is “a fully integrated business...
crowdfundinsider.com
Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Streamline Crypto Payments
On stage at Converge22, Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement “includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access...
crowdfundinsider.com
PCI Pal Teams Up with Virgin Atlantic to Secure its Global Omnichannel Payments
PCI Pal (LON: PCIP), the global provider of secure payment solutions, has announced that its solution, PCI Pal Digital, has been “selected by Virgin Atlantic to support the airline’s international omnichannel strategy.”. The airline’s decision to update its existing PCI compliant payment handling system, and the selection of...
kitco.com
Russian authorities reach an agreement to allow cross-border settlements with crypto
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev commented that the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank have agreed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nasdaq Announces New Corporate Structure to Enhance Business Strategy
Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that it is “organizing its business units into three divisions: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime.”. This new structure will “align the company more closely to the foundational shifts that are driving the evolution of the global financial system and evolving client...
crowdfundinsider.com
Teslar Software to Enhance Quant Oak Bank’s Commercial Lending Strategy
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will “leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers.”. William Gonzalez, EVP of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Archax, BondEvalue to Deliver Solutions for Trading of Fractional Fixed Income Products
Archax and BondEvalue have announced a strategic partnership “to deliver digital solutions for the ownership, trading and custody of fractional fixed income products using blockchain technology.”. Archax, which claims to be the “first” and only Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-regulated digital securities exchange, broker and custodian, will “enable their clients...
protocol.com
Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label
In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bank of Ireland Group Apologizes to Clients for Wide Range of Failures in Relation to Tracker Mortgage Issue
Bank of Ireland Group has apologized to customers for “a wide range of failures in relation to the tracker mortgage issue.”. This includes “an apology for the failures which led to customer harm and detriment, and for the length of time it took to recognize and resolve the issues which added to customer distress.”
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC, Nova Credit to Offer Borderless International Credit Checking
Nova Credit, which claims to be one of the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureaus, announced that it has partnered with HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) in order “to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Payroll and HR Services Firm Bitwage Launches Preferred Bitcoin, Crypto Wallet Feature
Bitwage has announced a new partnership with their third UFC ambassador, and they officially launched their preferred wallet feature. On August 1st, 2022, news broke that Bitwage were collaborating with Casa and Edge as preferred wallet partners. Simply put, this means that users “can now download and access Casa or...
Credit Card Swipe Fees Facing Crackdown Legislation
A bipartisan bill aimed at promoting transparency and competition in the credit card market is gaining both support and opposition as it sits in deliberation with the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?. Find: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on...
Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform
One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Spain’s Largest Telecom Company Telefónica Now Accepts Bitcoin, Crypto Payments
Spain's largest telecommunications company is now accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as payment on its ecommerce store. Telefónica partnered with Bit2Me, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country, to facilitate real time payment conversion into euros. The telecom has also reportedly invested in Bit2Me, and further details will be released...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding
Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors
The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
crowdfundinsider.com
PropTech1 Ventures Launches Fundraising of its Second Fund
The independent venture capital platform for transformative real estate technologies PropTech1 (PT1) is starting fundraising for Fund II. Thanks to the renewed participation of numerous investors from the first fund as well as well-known new investors, the minimum threshold for a first closing totaling €30 million has initially “been reached on the basis of commitments and expressions of interest.” The fund is scheduled “to start operations at the beginning of 2023.”
crowdfundinsider.com
PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software
PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
