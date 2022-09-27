Read full article on original website
Related
darnews.com
Free Access - Extra security measured in place for Friday's Dexter/Caruthersville football game
Fans traveling to Caruthersville Friday night, Sept. 30, to watch the Bearcats take on the Tigers can expect extra security in place for the game. Friday night will be homecoming at Caruthersville and a news release from Caruthersville Superintendent Brad Gerling and Dexter Superintendent Amy James said extra security will be in place to ensure the safety and security of all fans, families, players and candidates.
Kait 8
School adds security measures to events
HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri high school announced it would add security measures for those entering and attending events at its stadium and gym. The Hayti High School announced it would require those entering to be screened with metal detector wands. It also said it would not allow...
kbsi23.com
“This is uncharted water” Caruthersville High School moving ahead with homecoming game after tragedy
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – During his 23 years in the Caruthersville School District, superintendent Brad Gerling has had to deal with tragedy, but the murder of a 19-year-old male near the high school after last Friday’s football game struck a different chord. “Unfortunately, I’ve been in the district...
KFVS12
Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
semoball.com
New Madrid County Central throttles Kennett in homecoming game
Most teams want their offense on the field as much as possible but for New Madrid County Central, that wasn’t necessary. The Eagles repeatedly put up points in a matter of seconds on their first play of the drive – three times in the first half alone – to defeat the Kennett Indians 60-28.
KFVS12
2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
semoball.com
Dexter rides experience, defense to rare road W at Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE – The experience difference between Dexter and Caruthersville on the football field on Friday at Caruthersville High School was almost palpable – eventually. The host Tigers (2-4) put forth a valiant effort, despite being very short-handed, early, but the deeper, healthier, and the more experienced program ultimately...
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Arrest made in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting; high school taking precautions at homecoming game
Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/29. Caruthersville High School increasing security for homecoming game following deadly shooting. Caruthersville High School will increase security for its homecoming game following a deadly shooting near the stadium on Friday night, Sept. 23 after a football game. Lane closure following vehicle...
KFVS12
One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
KFVS12
Arrest in Caruthersville Murder
A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel. They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase. Updated:...
kbsi23.com
MoDOT to launch environmental study for US 412 in Dunklin County
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is launching an Environmental Study for U.S. Route 412 in Dunklin County. The study is the first step in planning future capacity improvements for the 20-mile section of U.S. 412 from Route AC near the Arkansas border to just east of Route Y near Kennett.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
kbsi23.com
Gas tanker explodes at Bloomfield gas station
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KBSI) – A gas tanker truck at the local C-Mart gas station in Bloomfield exploded and caught fire Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of nearby roads. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated. Added Parrott: “He...
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
KFVS12
Police ID man facing murder charge in connection with Caruthersville shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
KFVS12
Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fatal...
kbsi23.com
Application Deadline Approaches for Practical Nursing Programs at Three Rivers College
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The application deadline for the one-year Practical Nurse (PN) certificate programs at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston has been extended until Oct. 21, with classes beginning in January. The Three Rivers Practical Nurse programs prepare students to sit for the NLCEX...
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
Comments / 0