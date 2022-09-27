ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
darnews.com

Free Access - Extra security measured in place for Friday's Dexter/Caruthersville football game

Fans traveling to Caruthersville Friday night, Sept. 30, to watch the Bearcats take on the Tigers can expect extra security in place for the game. Friday night will be homecoming at Caruthersville and a news release from Caruthersville Superintendent Brad Gerling and Dexter Superintendent Amy James said extra security will be in place to ensure the safety and security of all fans, families, players and candidates.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

School adds security measures to events

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri high school announced it would add security measures for those entering and attending events at its stadium and gym. The Hayti High School announced it would require those entering to be screened with metal detector wands. It also said it would not allow...
HAYTI, MO
KFVS12

Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion

BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
BLOOMFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Caruthersville, MO
Education
City
Caruthersville, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Dexter, MO
Local
Missouri Football
semoball.com

New Madrid County Central throttles Kennett in homecoming game

Most teams want their offense on the field as much as possible but for New Madrid County Central, that wasn’t necessary. The Eagles repeatedly put up points in a matter of seconds on their first play of the drive – three times in the first half alone – to defeat the Kennett Indians 60-28.
NEW MADRID, MO
KFVS12

2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Dexter rides experience, defense to rare road W at Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE – The experience difference between Dexter and Caruthersville on the football field on Friday at Caruthersville High School was almost palpable – eventually. The host Tigers (2-4) put forth a valiant effort, despite being very short-handed, early, but the deeper, healthier, and the more experienced program ultimately...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
SIKESTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
KFVS12

Arrest made in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting; high school taking precautions at homecoming game

Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/29. Caruthersville High School increasing security for homecoming game following deadly shooting. Caruthersville High School will increase security for its homecoming game following a deadly shooting near the stadium on Friday night, Sept. 23 after a football game. Lane closure following vehicle...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield

BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
BLOOMFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Arrest in Caruthersville Murder

A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel. They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase. Updated:...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

MoDOT to launch environmental study for US 412 in Dunklin County

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is launching an Environmental Study for U.S. Route 412 in Dunklin County. The study is the first step in planning future capacity improvements for the 20-mile section of U.S. 412 from Route AC near the Arkansas border to just east of Route Y near Kennett.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kbsi23.com

Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kbsi23.com

Gas tanker explodes at Bloomfield gas station

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KBSI) – A gas tanker truck at the local C-Mart gas station in Bloomfield exploded and caught fire Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of nearby roads. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated. Added Parrott: “He...
BLOOMFIELD, MO
KFVS12

1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fatal...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy