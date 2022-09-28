Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Students sent home early due to bus driver shortage
(ABC 6 News) – Students in Rochester Public Schools are facing the prospect of getting sent home early this school year because of bus driver shortages. According to First Student, which provides busses to Rochester Public Schools, around 250 students from John Adams, Dakota, and Willow Creek Middle Schools were sent home 30 minutes early yesterday.
KAAL-TV
Local fire chiefs gather in Pine Island to discuss solutions to current issues
Thursday night in Pine Island was an opportunity for local fire departments throughout southeast Minnesota to come together at the Pine Island American Legion and share ideas on solutions to the struggles their departments are facing. Fire chiefs from departments including Rochester, Austin, Owatonna and Chatfield addressed some of the...
KAAL-TV
Rochester school board candidates take to debate stage
(ABC 6 News) – The League of Women Voters held two candidate forums Wednesday evening for school board seats 2 and 4. The second round of Rochester School board candidates took part in the debates at the Rochester Public Library. First up were candidates Julie Workman and John Whelan...
KAAL-TV
Austin Hy-Vee employee receives ‘legendary award for customer service’
(ABC 6 News) – Friday morning, a Hy-Vee employee in Austin was awarded the Legendary Customer Service Award at a surprise announcement inside the store. Brian Wahlstrom, the award recipient, was one of 15 employees recognized out of the more than 85,000 nominees. Wahlstrom was surrounded by family, friends...
KAAL-TV
Getting Ready for the Big Island Rendezvous
(ABC 6 NEWS) – One of Albert Lea’s biggest events is back this year, The Big Island Rendezvous. Around 12,000 people are expected to attend this event which takes you back in time to an 1800s fur trading camp. Thursday and Friday are education days for students. Students...
KAAL-TV
“Go big or gourd home,” Austin man grows monster pumpkin
(ABC 6 News) – It’s officially fall, which means all things pumpkin. For one Austin man, he’s taking monsters and pumpkins to a whole new level. For Tanner Conway, it’s “go big, or gourd home” when it comes to pumpkins. This year, his 1,800 lbs. pumpkin (and counting) did not let him down. This monster of a pumpkin beats his old personal record of a just over 1,300 lbs. gourd in 2018.
KAAL-TV
Waseca police report to school on shooting report; “student behavioral issue” source of noise
(ABC 6 News) – Waseca police responded to the Waseca Public Schools Central Building, 501 East Elm Avenue, at 10:53 this morning, after a report of shots fired on the third floor of the building. After investigating and speaking to staff, officers attributed the noises to a “student behavioral...
KAAL-TV
Charles City fire chief resigns
(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office puts out urgent call for deputies
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is putting out an urgent call for deputies as they are trying to fill more empty positions than ever before. Deputies in the office say the profession is a rewarding one. “You have to be in it for the love of it,” said Deputy...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County man loses $1K in Publisher’s Clearing House scam
(ABC 6 News) – A local 70-year-old man fell prey to a scammer pretending to offer money from Publisher’s Clearing House, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the OSCO, the man received an email that appeared to be from the sweepstakes corporation, telling the man he had won a large sum and requesting a prompt response.
KAAL-TV
Mayo FB falls in close game against Mankato West, 28-24
(ABC 6 News) — Recap of Mayo Football’s 28-24 close loss to Mankato West as part of the ABC 6 Game of the Week. The Spartans lost for the first time all season to the defending Class 5A State Champions.
KAAL-TV
Wells man on tractor killed in Faribault County crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Wells man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Faribault County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 22 and 90th St, in Foster Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a tractor was in front of a Dodge Journey...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested with gun after traffic stop
(ABC 6 News) – A man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Rochester police say they saw him with a gun during a traffic stop. Rochester police allegedly stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of Elton Hills Drive NW after recognizing that the driver’s license had been revoked.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville football’s undefeated streak stretches to five
(ABC 6 News) — Ayden Helder threw for 141 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD as Stewartville, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, rolled past Red Wing 70-13. Owen Sikkink rushed three times for 55 yards and a touchdown; caught three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers.
