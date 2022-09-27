LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in need of assistance to cover the cost of keeping their homes warm this fall and winter can pre-register for help starting next week. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is beginning pre-registration for the fall subsidy component on Oct. 3. The pre-registration ends Oct. 31, or until appointments reach capacity.

