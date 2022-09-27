ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Goodwill Excel Center hosts ribbon cutting for adult high school in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky has opened the first tuition-free adult charter high school in the commonwealth on Wednesday. The Goodwill Excel Center, located at 6203 Preston Highway, rewards adult students with recognized certifications and high school diplomas. Goodwill said the center was created to help adults...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

LIHEAP early registration appointments can now be scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Appointments can be scheduled now for LIHEAP early registration for older adults or individuals with a disability on a fixed income. Early registration will soon be available for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Fall Subsidy Component, which is being offered by the Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

KSP trooper application deadline approaching

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is seeking applicants wanting to become a sworn trooper serving the commonwealth. Applications for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated program for cadet class 103 are being accepted until Oct. 28. KSP offers a starting pay of $61,500 annually for...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

LIHEAP to open early registration for elderly, disabled on Oct. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in need of assistance to cover the cost of keeping their homes warm this fall and winter can pre-register for help starting next week. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is beginning pre-registration for the fall subsidy component on Oct. 3. The pre-registration ends Oct. 31, or until appointments reach capacity.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bowman Field celebrating 100 years at annual Bowmanfest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a big weekend out at Bowman Field! Bowmanfest is back after a pandemic hiatus. Not only will there be plenty of planes, food, and drinks, but the airfield is also celebrating 100 years of Bowman Field. WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke was live with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

UofL hosts ribbon cutting for Denny Crum Hall

Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California. Updated: 3 hours ago. An elementary school student who became a Louisville sensation after singing the National...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Charlestown officials announce beginning of the end for brown tap water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charlestown residents complained of brown, smelly water coming from their taps for years. The problem was an accumulation of manganese. The city’s archaic system was incapable of keeping the water clear. In 2019, the Indiana American Water Company purchased the failing system and constructed a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Ky. AG Daniel Cameron

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign, stating Cameron failed to conduct a fair investigation into the the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. NAACP’s resolution was sent to Cameron and the Kentucky General Assembly, where the organization...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bullitt County receiving over $1.6 million for 3 infrastructure projects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is receiving over $1.6 million to fund three infrastructure projects that will expand internet access, repair roads and provide clean water. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the $1,651,015 in funding on Friday. "We are investing in our communities like never before to help them...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Blood Center’s summer giveaway second winner announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nurse won a brand new SUV Wednesday afternoon for just donating blood at the Kentucky Blood Center. According to officials with the Kentucky Blood Center, Sharon Jones was presented keys to a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Wednesday. Jones has worked with individuals with developmental and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating

Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east Louisville daycare. A woman has been arrested in connection to an incident under investigation by Louisville Metro Police at an east Louisville daycare. Kentucky hospitals facing staffing shortage crisis. Updated: 10 hours ago. Nancy Galvagni, CEO of the Kentucky Hospital...
NELSON COUNTY, KY

