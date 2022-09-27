Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Wreckin' Rams demolish Comeaux to stay unbeaten in district play
SCOTT — The streak of dominant performances for the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams continued Friday with a 59-6 rout of Comeaux. Here is how it went down. Acadiana has been passing the ball more this season with the emergence of Caden DiBetta at quarterback, so the fact that the Rams aired it out a bunch Friday wasn’t a surprise.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High-St. Martinville was loaded with big plays, and it wasn't decided until late
Both coaches were exhausted and emotionally drained after Lafayette High’s homecoming contest Friday at Lafayette Christian. Cedric Figaro just happened to be the one with a smile, while St. Martinville’s Vincent DeRouen felt for his Tigers after the Mighty Lions escaped with an action-filled 44-41 victory. “Listen, we’re...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings improves to 5-0 behind five touchdowns from Preston Welch, stifling defense
Teurlings Catholic has been firing on all cylinders so far this season, and that only continued Friday against the Breaux Bridge Tigers. Behind a stellar night from quarterback Preston Welch in the passing game and a stifling defense, the Rebels rolled to a 38-0 victory over the Tigers to improve to 5-0 overall.
theadvocate.com
Want to read about big plays, big comebacks? Check out our late Friday roundup
Their methods were different. Zachary, Episcopal and Catholic-Pointe Coupee all claimed pivotal nondistrict victories Friday night. Zachary scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 49-14 road win over Winona, Ms. Episcopal and Ascension Catholic traded touchdowns and big plays. A 67-yard fourth-quarter drive gave the Knights a 33-28...
theadvocate.com
Southside throttles Barbe to remain red hot halfway through regular season
ST. MARTINVILLE Sometimes the best way to tell that a high school football team is really good is when that team doesn't play its best football but still comes away victorious against a quality opponent. Such an example would be the Southside Sharks, who weren't as crisp as they have...
theadvocate.com
Golden Bears claim shootout win over New Iberia in 3-5A play
The Carencro Golden Bears improved to 4-1 Friday night after their 51-34 shootout win over New Iberia. While he'll certainly take the win, Carencro coach Tony Courville needs to see improvement from his team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, if the Bears are going to make an impact in the playoffs down the road.
theadvocate.com
LSU pledge Shelton Sampson delivers in a big way as Catholic holds off Carver-Montgomery
Second-ranked Catholic High raced out to a 14-point halftime lead and led by 20 in the fourth quarter. But it took a 30-yard catch by LSU commitment Shelton Sampson with just over a minute remaining to clinch a 42-36 victory over Carver of Montgomery, Alabama, Friday night at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
theadvocate.com
De La Salle holds off East Ascension comeback
East Ascension's defensive front seven held strong, but De La Salle’s offense, after struggling for most of Friday night, eventually broke through. The Cavaliers (5-0) eventually prevailed 20-13 but not before the Spartans’ (1-4) offense nearly stormed back and tied the game. Senior running back Patrick Martin led...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area prep football week 5 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - COM: Tre Roy 18-81; Kylan Williams 2-5; Colin Leger 5- (-16); ACAD: Keven Williams 11-109, 3 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 6-48, TD; Ayden Trahan 4-48; Cameron Monette 4-25, TD; Russell Babineaux 1-15; Tayden Collins 1-6, TD; Jonah Guathier 1-5, TD; Caden DiBetta 4- (-16). PASSING - COM: Leger 2-14-3,...
theadvocate.com
Cecilia captures dramatic comeback road win over Pios on last-second field goal
CROWLEY Going into the fourth quarter Friday, it was looking like a typical ho-hum 17 or so-point home victory for the Notre Dame Pioneers over Cecilia. Both teams were forced to play with their backup quarterbacks because of injuries and the Pioneers had taken advantage of two Bulldog fumbles to build a 24-8 lead after three quarters.
theadvocate.com
Surging Opelousas continues to turn heads on three-game winning streak
Opelousas High School holds the LHSAA's top Division II nonselect power rating with three straight wins following a season-opening loss to Teurlings Catholic. Last week, the Tigers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Class 5A St. Amant 28-21 at "The Pit" in Ascension Parish. "It was a real hostile...
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville-Rummel was decided on a 2-point try late in the 4th. Here's how it played out.
A key defensive stop with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter decided Friday night’s game between Rummel and Scotlandville. After driving 41 yards to get the score they needed, the Raiders went for the win with a 2-point conversion. However, the Hornets knew what was coming and swarmed Rummel quarterback Casey Avrard in the backfield and went on to win a thriller, 35-34, at Yenni Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Heroics from Bridges, Rowbatham lead to Northshore's improbable comeback at Ponchatoula
For nearly three quarters, Northshore was given chance after chance to forge a comeback against District 6-5A rival Ponchatoula, but the Panthers' futility on offense continued to thwart just about anything they could possibly come up with. That is, until James Bridges took matters into his own hands with two...
theadvocate.com
Four Downs: Breaking Down Week 5 High School Football Action in Baton Rouge
District 4-5A rivals Zachary (2-1) and Scotlandville (2-1) seek pivotal road wins. The Broncos will play without QB Eli Holstein for the first time and travel just under four hours to play 5-0 Winona, Mississippi. A week after losing 31-28 to West Monroe, Scotlandville faces another 5A power in Rummel (4-0).
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
theadvocate.com
UL women's hoops games will be free admission
The UL athletic department announced Thursday that all home games for the Cajuns' women's basketball program will be free beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 season. The decision came after noticeable attendance growth at both UL volleyball and soccer home events with a similar policy. In addition to free admission, the...
LSU Reveille
How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day
Everything from beer bottles to discarded red solo cups are left scattered around campus and in Tiger Stadium after a game day. Still, said trash disappears come morning. This is thanks to LSU Facility Services, who prepares days in advance of Saturday night to make sure all trash is taken care of before the campus opens back up for the next week of classes.
theadvocate.com
Pizzaville USA has closed its Lafayette location near UL campus
The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed. It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease. Pizzaville USA...
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022
Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
