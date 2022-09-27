ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams demolish Comeaux to stay unbeaten in district play

SCOTT — The streak of dominant performances for the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams continued Friday with a 59-6 rout of Comeaux. Here is how it went down. Acadiana has been passing the ball more this season with the emergence of Caden DiBetta at quarterback, so the fact that the Rams aired it out a bunch Friday wasn’t a surprise.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Want to read about big plays, big comebacks? Check out our late Friday roundup

Their methods were different. Zachary, Episcopal and Catholic-Pointe Coupee all claimed pivotal nondistrict victories Friday night. Zachary scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 49-14 road win over Winona, Ms. Episcopal and Ascension Catholic traded touchdowns and big plays. A 67-yard fourth-quarter drive gave the Knights a 33-28...
ZACHARY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Thibodaux, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Golden Bears claim shootout win over New Iberia in 3-5A play

The Carencro Golden Bears improved to 4-1 Friday night after their 51-34 shootout win over New Iberia. While he'll certainly take the win, Carencro coach Tony Courville needs to see improvement from his team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, if the Bears are going to make an impact in the playoffs down the road.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

De La Salle holds off East Ascension comeback

East Ascension's defensive front seven held strong, but De La Salle’s offense, after struggling for most of Friday night, eventually broke through. The Cavaliers (5-0) eventually prevailed 20-13 but not before the Spartans’ (1-4) offense nearly stormed back and tied the game. Senior running back Patrick Martin led...
GONZALES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Baptist#Track Field#Lhsaa#Academy Invitational#Division Iii Eagles#E D White
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 5 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - COM: Tre Roy 18-81; Kylan Williams 2-5; Colin Leger 5- (-16); ACAD: Keven Williams 11-109, 3 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 6-48, TD; Ayden Trahan 4-48; Cameron Monette 4-25, TD; Russell Babineaux 1-15; Tayden Collins 1-6, TD; Jonah Guathier 1-5, TD; Caden DiBetta 4- (-16). PASSING - COM: Leger 2-14-3,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cecilia captures dramatic comeback road win over Pios on last-second field goal

CROWLEY Going into the fourth quarter Friday, it was looking like a typical ho-hum 17 or so-point home victory for the Notre Dame Pioneers over Cecilia. Both teams were forced to play with their backup quarterbacks because of injuries and the Pioneers had taken advantage of two Bulldog fumbles to build a 24-8 lead after three quarters.
CECILIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Surging Opelousas continues to turn heads on three-game winning streak

Opelousas High School holds the LHSAA's top Division II nonselect power rating with three straight wins following a season-opening loss to Teurlings Catholic. Last week, the Tigers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Class 5A St. Amant 28-21 at "The Pit" in Ascension Parish. "It was a real hostile...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Scotlandville-Rummel was decided on a 2-point try late in the 4th. Here's how it played out.

A key defensive stop with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter decided Friday night’s game between Rummel and Scotlandville. After driving 41 yards to get the score they needed, the Raiders went for the win with a 2-point conversion. However, the Hornets knew what was coming and swarmed Rummel quarterback Casey Avrard in the backfield and went on to win a thriller, 35-34, at Yenni Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

UL women's hoops games will be free admission

The UL athletic department announced Thursday that all home games for the Cajuns' women's basketball program will be free beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 season. The decision came after noticeable attendance growth at both UL volleyball and soccer home events with a similar policy. In addition to free admission, the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSU Reveille

How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day

Everything from beer bottles to discarded red solo cups are left scattered around campus and in Tiger Stadium after a game day. Still, said trash disappears come morning. This is thanks to LSU Facility Services, who prepares days in advance of Saturday night to make sure all trash is taken care of before the campus opens back up for the next week of classes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pizzaville USA has closed its Lafayette location near UL campus

The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed. It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease. Pizzaville USA...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022

Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy