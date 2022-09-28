The Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board will be hosting a booth at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The board will be giving away tree starts for folks to take home and plant in their yards, ranging from trees that will grow very tall, such as Douglas Firs, to trees that can fit into small spaces, such as the Cascara. The board will be encouraging people to take the appropriate tree to fill their available space.

