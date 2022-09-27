Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
KATU.com
1 dead in downtown Portland stabbing, 1 detained
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was stabbed to death in Old Town on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened near Northwest Couch Street and Broadway Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police have detained one person and said they aren’t looking for anyone else. Broadway is...
KATU.com
Celebrating the Arch Bridge Centennial
Clackamas County, Ore. — Built in 1922, The Arch Bridge connecting West Linn to Oregon City has now been standing for 100 years. This weekend, the two cities will come together to celebrate the centennial right on the bridge. "I think it's still an icon. It has a very...
KATU.com
Portland neighbors ask: Is there a connection between traffic and gun violence?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gun violence and traffic - is there a connection?. That’s the question from some Portlanders living in a neighborhood riddled by gun violence this year: Hazelwood. “I live in the northwest corner of the Hazelwood Neighborhood,” said Bob Earnest, a member of the Hazelwood Neighborhood...
KATU.com
Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
Thefts, break-ins and confrontations: NE Portland retirement community feels impact of nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red on October 8?
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
kptv.com
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
KATU.com
Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
KATU.com
Person dead in downtown Portland stabbing, suspect arrested
Someone was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland late Friday morning, and police say they arrested a suspect. The stabbing was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street. Arriving officers say they found someone dead at the scene. Police learned that a...
KATU.com
Person in mental health crisis starts fire in SW Portland apartment building
A person in an apparent mental health crisis started a fire in a Southwest Portland apartment building early Friday morning, prompting an evacuation for other residents in the building. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 3:45 a.m. Friday on reports of someone burning things outside their apartment...
KATU.com
Pedestrian stuck, killed by hit-and-run driver in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Portland late Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue. First responders say they found a man dead at the scene. The medical examiner will...
Victim shows up at hospital after Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood Friday morning after authorities say the victim showed up at a local hospital.
kptv.com
Windows smashed in 6 Portland businesses, suspect released for lack of public defender
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple businesses in downtown Portland are facing thousands of dollars in damage after someone smashed their windows out, early Tuesday morning. Six businesses and one vehicle were damaged along Southwest Salmon Street between Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest 11th Avenue, according to police. Surveillance video shows...
KATU.com
Man critically injured in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in southeast Portland early Friday morning. The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers learned that someone already drove the victim to the hospital, and that he had critical injuries.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Construction projects put strain on this neighborhood
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents near Southwest Old Scholls Ferry Road and Scholls Ferry Road didn’t have many complaints when we visited the area, except one big one: All the construction going on at the same time that leaves some of them feeling trapped. It’s not good news for...
Musician Shot Dead In Portland After Reported Road Trip From Austin With Boyfriend
Portland investigators are asking members of the public for help in solving the fatal shooting of a musician. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Wallace Park in Portland, Oregon at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. There, they found paramedics treating 26-year-old Erika Caroline Walker Evans, who had been shot. The medical personnel attempted to save her life but she succumbed to her wounds before she could be transported to a local hospital.
KATU.com
Portland leaders near completion of Safer Summer PDX grant process
PORTLAND, Ore. — City finance records show nearly $2.4 million earmarked to address gun violence in Portland through the Safer Summer PDX initiative is either approved or nearly approved for funding. Records outline a total of 18 grants—much of that covering grants for organizations providing mentoring and direct intervention...
KATU.com
Wanted man arrested, accused of selling drugs to students near SE Portland high school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a wanted man who is accused of selling drugs to minors near a southeast Portland high school. The investigation began Wednesday when an officer responded to reports of a missing 16-year-old Cleveland High School student who was last seen with 42-year-old Jonathon Ash Clark.
