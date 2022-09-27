ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
1 dead in downtown Portland stabbing, 1 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was stabbed to death in Old Town on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened near Northwest Couch Street and Broadway Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police have detained one person and said they aren’t looking for anyone else. Broadway is...
Celebrating the Arch Bridge Centennial

Clackamas County, Ore. — Built in 1922, The Arch Bridge connecting West Linn to Oregon City has now been standing for 100 years. This weekend, the two cities will come together to celebrate the centennial right on the bridge. "I think it's still an icon. It has a very...
Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
Person dead in downtown Portland stabbing, suspect arrested

Someone was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland late Friday morning, and police say they arrested a suspect. The stabbing was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street. Arriving officers say they found someone dead at the scene. Police learned that a...
Pedestrian stuck, killed by hit-and-run driver in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Portland late Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue. First responders say they found a man dead at the scene. The medical examiner will...
Man critically injured in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in southeast Portland early Friday morning. The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers learned that someone already drove the victim to the hospital, and that he had critical injuries.
Musician Shot Dead In Portland After Reported Road Trip From Austin With Boyfriend

Portland investigators are asking members of the public for help in solving the fatal shooting of a musician. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Wallace Park in Portland, Oregon at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. There, they found paramedics treating 26-year-old Erika Caroline Walker Evans, who had been shot. The medical personnel attempted to save her life but she succumbed to her wounds before she could be transported to a local hospital.
Portland leaders near completion of Safer Summer PDX grant process

PORTLAND, Ore. — City finance records show nearly $2.4 million earmarked to address gun violence in Portland through the Safer Summer PDX initiative is either approved or nearly approved for funding. Records outline a total of 18 grants—much of that covering grants for organizations providing mentoring and direct intervention...
