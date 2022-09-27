Read full article on original website
Watch the Trailer for ‘Barney’ Docuseries About the Dark Side of the Show
Peacock has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming Barney & Friends docuseries, which promises to explore how the show became an intense target of hate. Entitled I Love You, You Hate Me, the docuseries explores how the world came to turn against the show’s message of spreading love and kindness. Featuring interviews with the likes of Bill Nye the Science Guy, and NBC’s Al Roker, the trailer shows that not everyone was on-board with Barney’s values.
Chris Redd Reportedly Dating ‘SNL’ Pal Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife
In surprising “new couple alert” news, Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Redd is reportedly dating his co-star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline. The pair have been together for just over a year, and there’s “no overlap or cheating,” as Kenan and Christina were separated for a few years when the relationship began, according to TMZ. “We’re told Kenan’s aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings—he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people,” the outlet reports.
Christian Bale Confirms He Had To Tell Chris Rock They Couldn’t Hang Out On Amsterdam’s Set, But There’s A Good Reason
It wasn’t that long ago when Christian Bale was causing trouble as Gorr the God Butcher for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s already almost time to reunite with him on the big screen. Bale’s next 2022 movie is the 1930s-set Amsterdam, and among his co-stars in the David O. Russell-directed ensemble is Chris Rock. However, the former Batman actor, who previously teamed with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, had to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that they couldn’t hang out with each other on the Amsterdam set, but it was for a good reason: Rock was making him laugh too much.
Coolio Mourned by Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Chance the Rapper, and Many More Fans and Friends
Coolio passed away at the age of 59 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The iconic artist’s longtime manager Jarez confirmed the Compton native and father of six was found unresponsive at a friend’s house on the bathroom floor. While Coolio’s cause of death has yet to be determined, EMTs reportedly suspect he died of cardiac arrest.
Lamar Odom Declares He's 'Extremely Proud' Of Daughter Destiny For Pursuing Her Modeling Dreams: 'She's A Natural'
A new beginning! On Friday, September 23, Lamar Odom and daughter Destiny made a joint appearance to go for a bike ride in Venice Beach, Calif., and fans should get used to the sweet sighting, as the former NBA star revealed the 24-year-old — whose mom is Liza Morales — has moved to the Los Angeles area to pursue a career in modeling!"I’m extremely proud of her for having the faith in herself and the faith in me to make this happen for her," the reality TV alum, 42, gushed to OK!. "There is nothing else I want more in...
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
David Blaine Puts His Senses to the Ultimate Test on ‘Hot Ones’ Season 19 Premiere
David Blaine put his multifaceted, mystery-cultivating dexterity to the ultimate test with his appearance on a new episode of Hot Ones. The episode, which marks the Hot Ones Season 19 premiere, opens with a reliably impressive rundown of what Blaine’s been up to as of late, including his new show at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas and his upcoming Beyond Belief series on Disney+.
Julia Fox Opened Up About Being Neurodivergent And It's Super Refreshing
"It's been very difficult."
Smino Taps J. Cole for New Song “90 Proof”
Smino receives an assist from J. Cole on his new song “90 Proof.”. The St. Louis native stopped by HOT 104.1 last week to preview the track and simultaneously record his appearance on Instagram Live. “90 Proof” is the latest offering from Smino as he picks up steam heading...
Kanye Says Future and Justin Laboy Are His ‘Best Friends’
Kanye West has declared that Future and Justin Laboy are his besties. The Donda artist shared the fun fact via Instagram on Wednesday, suggesting the friendships are in contrast with his religious beliefs and role as a committed father. “When you a Christian dad that will do anything to protect...
Best New Artists
Every month, we round up some of our favorite new music discoveries. Look back at all of our Best New Artists here and keep up with them all on the Best New Artists playlists on Spotify and Apple. Pigeons & Planes is all about music discovery, supporting new artists, and...
Coolio Dies at 59
Coolio has died at age 59. Longtime manager Jarez confirmed the news to TMZ on Wednesday, just hours after Coolio was pronounced dead. Jarez told the outlet that the legendary artist was at a friend’s home in Los Angeles when he went to use the bathroom. After the friend noticed Coolio had not returned within a reasonable time, he began calling out to the rapper, but failed to get a response. The friend then found Coolio on the bathroom floor.
23 Screenshots Of People Sending Messages, Then Pretending It Was Actually An Accident
"It was a joke." Yeah, sure, pal.
Rome Streetz Shares ‘Kiss The Ring’ Album, Links With Westside Gunn in “Non Factor” Video
Since signing with Griselda Records in 2021, fans have been waiting for a full-length project from Rome Streetz. On Friday, the New York underground rapper finally unleashed his Griselda debut, Kiss The Ring. The 17-track project features guest appearances from Westside Gunn (“Non Factor”), Conway the Machine (“Soulja Boy”), Benny...
Trippie Redd Drops New Tracks “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder”
Trippie Redd gave fans a new two-pack on Friday, with additional new music set to be released soon. Friday, Trippie shared the songs “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder,” packing them under the two-song EP title First Draft on streaming services. Hear both new tracks...
Listen To K-Trap’s ‘The Last Whip II’ f/ Headie One, Krept & Konan, Youngs Teflon & More
K-Trap fans are in a golden age right now. It was only six months ago that we got his blockbuster Joints project with Blade Brown and a year ago that he dropped off his last solo venture Trapo, but he’s already back with another full-length, The Last Whip II. It’s an unparalleled level of productivity and so far the quality is still at its highest levels.
Quavo and Takeoff Share New Song “Nothing Changed”
With just one week to go until they roll out their new joint album Only Built for Infinity Links, Quavo and Takeoff have shared “Nothing Changed.”. Credited with the production on the new track, which marks the fourth to be released off the upcoming album, are DJ Durel and Marcel “Mars” Korkutata.
What Beauty Means to Beth Birkett, Founder of Bephies Beauty Supply
As a costume designer and creative director who co-owns Union, Beth Birkett dedicates a lot of her life assessing how things look. Whether it’s clothes, images, graphics, or sneakers, like the ones she just designed for Jordan Brand. And with Bephies Beauty Supply, an e-commerce platform dedicated to women of color who are redefining beauty and fashion, she’s not only presenting beautiful products, she’s helping build community.
Watch Vory’s New Video for “Mind Games”
Vory is ending September the same way he started it—by dropping a new visual. On Thursday afternoon, the Louisville artist gifted fans with the official video for “Mind Games,” a standout track from his chart-topping debut album, Lost Souls. The visual was directed by Vory’s previous collaborator Loris Russier, who also helmed the “Happy Birthday 2U” video that arrived at the top of the month.
