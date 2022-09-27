Major flooding has been reported in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian pushes into the state Wednesday, and first responders are among those feeling the impact. Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video on its Facebook page, as the station became flooded and fire trucks can be seen submerged in water. The fire chief said when the fire station became flooded, a fire truck started smoking and crews had to push it outside.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO