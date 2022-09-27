ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WMTW

Mainers in Florida volunteering amid Hurricane Ian

A group of Mainers were sent to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall. According to the Red Cross, five volunteers from Maine arrived in Florida earlier this week to help prepare shelters and resources. Two of those volunteers are Ann and Bob Cibelli of Acton. "We're getting cots set up...
FLORIDA STATE
WMTW

First Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Inland

As the last day of September approaches, the true chill of Autumn will settle in through Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northern New Hampshire and the western Maine mountains. Many locations in the warning may get down into the upper 20s, with lows 30s...
MAINE STATE
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMTW

WATCH: Fire trucks submerged in floodwater in Naples

Major flooding has been reported in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian pushes into the state Wednesday, and first responders are among those feeling the impact. Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video on its Facebook page, as the station became flooded and fire trucks can be seen submerged in water. The fire chief said when the fire station became flooded, a fire truck started smoking and crews had to push it outside.
NAPLES, FL
WMTW

Another nice late September day

How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine mom captures moment bus driver drives off with her in doorway after argument

LOVELL, Maine — Emily Poitras contacted WMTW with a video showing herself and her child's bus driver getting into an argument over her daughter's use of a cell phone. Poitras said her daughter doesn't usually ride the bus but told her mother the bus driver was yelling and threatening the girl and other kids on the bus. She adds the whole moment had her stunned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes
WMTW

Maine Marathon beneficiary 'Through These Doors' helps domestic abuse victims

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the beneficiaries of this weekend’s Maine Marathon is the group calledThrough These Doors. The organization helps all victims of domestic violence through its 24/7 helpline that gives people access to emergency shelter, support groups, help with transitional housing and other housing, support groups, legal assistance, and child care help.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine Menu: Pumpkin Cobbler

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — What is one of the best flavors of fall? Pumpkin. In this week's Maine Menu, Jim Keithley reunited with high school classmate Margaret Arsenault to make a pumpkin-themed cobbler. Click the video above to watch our full story. PUMPKIN COBBLER RECIPE. 1 1/4 cups flour.
MAINE STATE

