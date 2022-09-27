Read full article on original website
Mainers in Florida volunteering amid Hurricane Ian
A group of Mainers were sent to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall. According to the Red Cross, five volunteers from Maine arrived in Florida earlier this week to help prepare shelters and resources. Two of those volunteers are Ann and Bob Cibelli of Acton. "We're getting cots set up...
Watch: Rapping grandma runs for office starring in this must-see video
SALT LAKE CITY — An 80-year old known as the rapping granny is running for office in Utah and she has released a rap video to introduce herself to voters. Linda Paulson is a mother of 9 and a grandmother of 35. In her video, she sings, "My name...
First Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Inland
As the last day of September approaches, the true chill of Autumn will settle in through Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northern New Hampshire and the western Maine mountains. Many locations in the warning may get down into the upper 20s, with lows 30s...
Sun, clouds, and cool on Friday
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
A near miss with Ian's rainfall this weekend
How's the weather looking for your Friday? Get the latest Maine's Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WATCH: Fire trucks submerged in floodwater in Naples
Major flooding has been reported in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian pushes into the state Wednesday, and first responders are among those feeling the impact. Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video on its Facebook page, as the station became flooded and fire trucks can be seen submerged in water. The fire chief said when the fire station became flooded, a fire truck started smoking and crews had to push it outside.
Another nice late September day
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
Maine mom captures moment bus driver drives off with her in doorway after argument
LOVELL, Maine — Emily Poitras contacted WMTW with a video showing herself and her child's bus driver getting into an argument over her daughter's use of a cell phone. Poitras said her daughter doesn't usually ride the bus but told her mother the bus driver was yelling and threatening the girl and other kids on the bus. She adds the whole moment had her stunned.
Maine Marathon beneficiary 'Through These Doors' helps domestic abuse victims
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the beneficiaries of this weekend’s Maine Marathon is the group calledThrough These Doors. The organization helps all victims of domestic violence through its 24/7 helpline that gives people access to emergency shelter, support groups, help with transitional housing and other housing, support groups, legal assistance, and child care help.
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills endorsed by Independent Senator Angus King
BRUNSWICK, Maine -- Sep. 30, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills on Friday picked up the endorsement of the state’s best known Independent politician, Senator Angus King, who cited three C’s for his support – Covid, collaboration, and character. King told reporters gathered at Moderation...
Maine Menu: Pumpkin Cobbler
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — What is one of the best flavors of fall? Pumpkin. In this week's Maine Menu, Jim Keithley reunited with high school classmate Margaret Arsenault to make a pumpkin-themed cobbler. Click the video above to watch our full story. PUMPKIN COBBLER RECIPE. 1 1/4 cups flour.
Paul LePage says he can curb Maine's opioid epidemic better than Janet Mills
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 28, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says the policies of incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on the opioid epidemic are not working, and he can do better. LePage called a news conference in Portland’s Deering Oaks, on Wednesday, next to a pond...
